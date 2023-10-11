Perrin Conferences To Host Inaugural Women In Insurance And Litigation Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This conference will take place on October 26th and is designed to empower women professionals in the insurance and litigation industries.

- Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin ConferencesWAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Perrin Conferences , the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, is thrilled to announce the inaugural Women in Insurance and Litigation Conference , on October 26, 2023 at the New York City Bar Association.Conference Co-Chairs Anna M. Kohut, Esq. of Goldberg Segalla and Megan Slominski, Director of Commercial Lines of Crum & Forster, will lead a lineup of influential speakers and thought leaders providing invaluable insights and strategies to attendees.The conference program includes a series of engaging sessions that promise to enrich the professional lives of women working in the insurance and litigation sectors. Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences said,“We are excited to host this inaugural conference where attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge and network with industry peers.”Conference panel highlights include:.How Do Women in Law and Insurance Advance Toward Leadership Roles.How to Develop Your Brand.Leadership Styles & Emotional Intelligence in a Dynamic Workplace.How to Improve Women's Mental Health.Implementing an In-House Diversity Program.Tips for Better RainmakingThe featured panelists include:.Julia M. Beckley, Esq., Dentons, Dallas, TX.Amaryah K. Bocchino, Esq., MG+M The Law Firm, Wilmington, DE.Marissa Comart, Senior Counsel, Etsy, Brookyln, NY.Kristin V. Gallagher, Esq., Kennedys, Basking Ridge, NJ.Sandra Gaurin, ERM, LEED AP, Vice President-Client Services & Technical Support, The Vertex Companies, LLC, Morristown, NJ.Katherine A. Hawke, Managing Director, Alan Gray LLC, Boston, MA.Samantha E. Jacobson, Esq., Corporate Counsel, GEICO, Chevy Chase, MD.Christi G. Jones, Esq., Maron Marvel, Ridgeland, MS.Cindy Koehler, Principal, Cindy Koehler Consulting and former Chief Claims Officer, North America, AIG, Boston, MA.Mandy Kolodkin, Esq., Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd., Indianapolis, IN.Leslie Lombardy, Esq., O'Toole Scrivo, Cedar Grove, NJ.Tracey McDevitt Hagan, Esq., Reilly, McDevitt & Henrich, P.C., Philadelphia, PA.Nandini Nair, Global General Counsel, L&T Technology Services Limited, Edison, NJ.Sharen L. Nocella, Director of Marketing, Strategy & Growth, Maron Marvel, Wilmington, DC.Alexandra R. Power, Esq., Hamel Marcin Dunn Reardon & Shea, Boston, MA.Jennifer A. Riley, Esq., Duane Morris LLP, Chicago, IL.Patricia B. Santelle, Esq., White and Williams LLP, Philadelphia, PA.Loree J. Shelko, Esq., Vice President, Litigation, Quality & Enterprise Risk Management, Southwire Company, Atlanta, GA.Gabriel Slominski, Vice President, Claims Surplus & Specialty Lines, Crum & Forster, Chicago, IL.Megan Slowikowski, Esq., Sinars Slowikowski Tomaska, Chicago, IL.Susan A. Stone, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, CNA, Chicago, IL.Sabrina H. Strong, Esq., O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Los Angeles, CA.Carol M. Tempesta, Esq., Foley Mansfield, New York, NY.Joanna L. Young, Esq. Kennedys, New York, NYFor more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at or visit the Perrin Conferences website at .About Perrin ConferencesThe leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else.Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at or Twitter @PerrinConf.For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit .

