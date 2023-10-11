MULE Launches 5-In-1 Mobile Workshoptm, The Ultimate Project Cart For Diyers And Professionals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Memphis, TN, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MULE, a company dedicated to providing solutions for DIYers and professionals, has released their 5-in-1 Mobile WorkshopTM, designed to reduce clutter and add convenience to any project. Crafted with high-quality materials, this functional mobile workshop is designed for convenience and durability, combining all the project essentials in one place and letting users transport their tools efficiently.

Alongside the MULE Garage FanTM, their flagship 5-in-1 Mobile WorkshopTM debuted at the National Hardware Show in Las Vegas earlier this year. The innovative utilitarian cart won the“Most-Loved Award," and gained recognition from various national publications.

As its name suggests, the MULE 5-in-1 Mobile WorkshopTM boasts versatility with various tools at users' disposal. It includes unique features like an LED work light providing 1,100 lumens of light output and an adjustable 14-inch, 3-speed, high-velocity fan with 2,500 CFM, designed to increase airflow and keep worksites free of fumes. Additionally, the utilitarian cart provides an integrated power strip with three 110v outlets, two USB 2.0 ports, and a 10-foot power cord, allowing users to plug in tools and provide power wherever users need it. To increase the practicality of the Mobile Workshop, MULE also offers a tailored Cup Holder and Phone Caddy (sold separately on MULE's website ) that ensures your essentials are secure while users work on projects.

The MULE 5-in-1 Mobile WorkshopTM also has a 200-lb loading capacity, allowing users to haul toolboxes, 5-gallon buckets, project materials, coolers, and other supplies in one seamless trip. Its slim fold-away design and integrated tool organizer make it simple to store and access tools. With its professional-grade construction, the Mobile Workshop's durable design can withstand the demands of the worksite and make even the most challenging tasks achievable.

Additional Features of the 5-in-1 Mobile Workshop:



Tool tray with bungees for additional organization of small parts and/or things like extension cords

8-inch tires made with solid rubber construction and rugged tread A 1-year limited lifetime warranty

The new 5-in-1 Mobile Workshop from MULE is available for purchase for $299.00. To learn more about MULE and its other products designed to make renovation and contracting projects easier, please visit .

About MULE:

MULE fuses durability and versatility to create innovative products and accessories that improve the efficiency of any challenging project. Our professional-grade products endure the demands of job sites while simplifying everyday tasks at home. Whether you're a DIY enthusiast or a renovation professional, MULE products instill confidence and ease, ensuring you always have the perfect tool for the job. Unlock your project's potential at .

