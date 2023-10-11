Global Neem Extract Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The global market report for Neem Extract in 2023 by The Business Research Company: Market Size, Trends, and Global Forecast for 2023-2032.
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The neem extract market is expected to reach $4.29 billion by 2027 with a 12.7% CAGR, as per TBRC's Neem Extract Global Market Report 2023.
The neem extract market grows due to organic product demand. Asia-Pacific leads the neem extract market share, with major players including East India Distilleries Parry Limited, Neeming Australia Pty Ltd., and more.
Neem Extract Market Segments
.By Type: Leaf Extract, Fruit And Seed Extract, Bark Extract
.By Formulation: Dry, Liquid
.By Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Agriculture And Farming, Other Applications
.By Geography: The global neem extract market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample
Neem extract is a derivative of the neem tree, a medicinal plant whose leaves, blossoms, seeds, fruit, roots, and bark may all be used for skin diseases, septic sores, and infected burns. It is used to treat digestive ailments, liver troubles, dental issues, infections, skin concerns, hair problems, and microbial infestation.
Read More On The Neem Extract Global Market Report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Neem Extract Market Trends And Strategies
4. Neem Extract Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Neem Extract Market Size And Growth
......
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
