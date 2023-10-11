Increasing Aging Population Boosts Nebulizer Market For Chronic Disease Management By PMI

Patients may now more easily control their diseases even when they're on the go thanks to the invention of portable and handheld nebulizers. This pattern supports the expansion of the nebulizer market . Nebulizers are frequently used in pediatric healthcare, and demand in this market is anticipated to be driven by the focus on kid-friendly designs and simplicity of use.

Key Highlights –

In June 2021, OMRON launched cost effective, all-age-group compatible nebulizer. One of the extremely helpful tools for ensuring that the proper medicament is delivered to the right area in the respiratory system is a nebulizer. With a nebulizer, a patient can combine several treatments as directed by the doctor, and both upper and lower airways can be treated with only one machine.

Analyst View –

The preference for home-based healthcare services and the shift away from hospital-based care promote the adoption of nebulizers as a part of home treatment regimens. The nebulizer market experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, as nebulizers were used for the administration of certain treatments to patients with respiratory complications.

Click Here to Get PDF Brochure of this Report:



Report Scope: