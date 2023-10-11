Increasing Aging Population Boosts Nebulizer Market For Chronic Disease Management By PMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Covina, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A nebulizer is a medical device used for the treatment of respiratory conditions, particularly asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other lung-related disorders. It converts liquid medication into a fine mist or aerosol, which can be inhaled into the lungs.
Patients may now more easily control their diseases even when they're on the go thanks to the invention of portable and handheld nebulizers. This pattern supports the expansion of the nebulizer market . Nebulizers are frequently used in pediatric healthcare, and demand in this market is anticipated to be driven by the focus on kid-friendly designs and simplicity of use.
Key Highlights –
In June 2021, OMRON launched cost effective, all-age-group compatible nebulizer. One of the extremely helpful tools for ensuring that the proper medicament is delivered to the right area in the respiratory system is a nebulizer. With a nebulizer, a patient can combine several treatments as directed by the doctor, and both upper and lower airways can be treated with only one machine.
Analyst View –
The preference for home-based healthcare services and the shift away from hospital-based care promote the adoption of nebulizers as a part of home treatment regimens. The nebulizer market experienced significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, as nebulizers were used for the administration of certain treatments to patients with respiratory complications.
Click Here to Get PDF Brochure of this Report:
Report Scope:
| Attribute
| Details
| Base year for estimation
| 2020
| Forecast period
| 2020 – 2030
| Market representation
| Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2020 – 2030
| Market Segmentation
| By Type - Pneumatic Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, and Mesh Nebulizer
By Portability – Tabletop Nebulizer, and Portable Nebulizer
By Sales – Direct Purchase and Online Purchase
| Regional scope
| North America - U.S., Canada
Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa
| Report coverage
| Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Key players:
Agilent Technologies Becton Dickinson and Company Briggs Healthcare Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare GF Health Products, Inc. Invacare Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medline Industries, Inc. Omron Corporation PARI Pharma
Future outlook:
Technological Advancements: Continued advancements in nebulizer technology are expected to improve drug delivery efficiency, reduce treatment times, and enhance user-friendliness. This will contribute to the market's growth. Rising Respiratory Diseases: The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), is a significant driver. As these conditions become more common, the demand for nebulizers for both in-hospital and at-home treatment will rise. Aging Population: The global aging population is growing, and older individuals are more prone to respiratory issues. This demographic shift is expected to increase the demand for nebulizers for chronic disease management. Home Healthcare: The trend towards home healthcare solutions, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, will likely boost the nebulizer market. Patients prefer the convenience and safety of at-home treatments. Pediatric Segment: The pediatric nebulizer market is expected to expand as child healthcare becomes a priority. Nebulizers designed for children with respiratory issues will see increased demand. Environmental Factors: Rising air pollution levels, which can exacerbate respiratory conditions, will continue to drive the adoption of nebulizers, especially in highly polluted areas. Telehealth Integration: Integration of nebulizer data with telehealth platforms and remote monitoring systems will enhance disease management and patient care. This integration is expected to drive market growth.
Ask for a sample copy of this report at
Market growth:
Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases: Respiratory conditions, such as asthma, COPD, and bronchitis, are on the rise globally. The growing prevalence of these diseases is a primary driver of nebulizer market growth, as nebulizers are commonly used for managing and treating these conditions. Aging Population : The aging population is more susceptible to respiratory ailments, and as the global demographic shifts towards an older population, the demand for nebulizers for chronic disease management is expected to increase. Home Healthcare Trend: The trend towards home healthcare solutions, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to increased adoption of nebulizers for at-home treatment. Patients prefer the convenience and safety of managing their respiratory conditions at home. Pediatric Segment: The pediatric nebulizer market is experiencing robust growth as childhood respiratory issues become more prevalent. Nebulizers designed for children are in high demand. Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in nebulizer technology are improving drug delivery efficiency, reducing treatment times, and enhancing ease of use. These innovations are likely to drive market growth as they make nebulizers more effective and user-friendly.
Other related Reports: Continuing Medical Education Market
: Healthcare Digital Twin Market: Health Information Exchange Market
Blog:
Follow us on:
LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube
Tags Agilent Technologies Briggs Healthcare Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Becton Dickinson and Compan GF Health Products Inc Related Links
Continuing Medical Education Market Healthcare Digital Twin Market Health Information Exchange Market Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Population Health Management Market Digital Biomarkers Market Healthcare Cyber Security Marke Remote Healthcare Market Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Dentures Market Drug Discovery Informatics Marke Global Healthcare Market Health Supplements Market Lab Analytical Instrumentation Market Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare Information Technology Market Global COVID-19 Impact on Edge Al Software Market U.S. Registered Nurse Marke
MENAFN11102023004107003653ID1107226499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.