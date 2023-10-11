Landsbankinn Hf.: Covered Bond Offering Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

A total of 7 bids for ISK 1,600m were received in the series LBANK CB 27 at 9.09%-9.25% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 700m were accepted in the series at 9.11% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 32,720m.

A total of 7 bids for ISK 2,900m were received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 8.38%-8.50% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 2,900m were accepted in the series at 8.50% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 6,940m.

Settlement date will be 18 October 2023.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A with positive outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME's rules no. 190/2023. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn's website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn .