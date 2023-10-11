Perseus Mining September Quarter Results Investor Webinar

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perth, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL
Perth, Western Australia/October 11, 2023/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its September 2023 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEDT on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.
CALL DETAILS
| Australia: Tuesday October 24, 2023
Perth – 6:00am
Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am
| Canada: Monday October 23, 2023
Vancouver – 3:00pm
Toronto – 6:00pm
| UK: Monday October 23, 2023
London – 11:00pm
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID:
815 6674 0317
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
| Location
| Australia
| Singapore
| Canada
| USA
| New Zealand
| United Kingdom
| Dial in Number
| +61 8 7150 1149
+61 3 7018 2005
| +65 3165 1065
| +1 778 907 2071
| +1 669 900 9128
| +64 9 884 6780
| +44 203 901 7895
| ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
REGISTERED OFFICE:
Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008
Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email:
ABN: 27 106 808 986
| CONTACTS:
Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
Nathan Ryan
Media Relations
International numbers available:
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus's website at .
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.
