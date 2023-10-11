Datos Insights Announces Appointment Of Wayne Mincey As Executive Chairman And CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Datos Insights, the global leader in financial services research, data, advisory, and consulting services, is excited to announce the appointment of Wayne Mincey as its Executive Chairman and CEO. Mincey brings a demonstrated track record of leadership and customer impact in information services to accelerate Datos Insights' next phase of growth.Mincey was previously CEO for market data and insight provider MarketTrack, and President of the Hackett Group. His successful strategies have helped companies similar to Datos Insights increase growth and maximize market and client engagement potential. Mincey replaces Kurt Reisenberg, who previously served as CEO.“I couldn't be more excited to lead this impressive team with such opportunity to help our clients navigate the challenges they face. I am impressed with what Kurt and the team accomplished in such a short timeframe. The company is well positioned to continue its growth and expansion of impactful solutions for our clients,” Mincey said.Datos Insights was formed during 2021 and 2022 under Reisenberg's leadership, through the integration of three leading research, advisory, and data companies serving the financial services industry: Aite Group, Novarica, and RBR. Since its founding and rebranding as Datos Insights, the company has expanded its client base, updated its product offerings, data assets, client-facing technology, and user experience with a focus on the dynamic needs of its executive clients.Commenting on the transition, Reisenberg said,“I'm proud of what we've accomplished with the integration of multiple information services firms. The team excelled at preserving each firm's strongest attributes while amplifying their collective commitment to delivering utmost value to our clients. This is a great company with a talented team, and I'm proud to pass the torch to Wayne to lead it into the future”.More information about Datos Insights can be found at . For media inquiries, please contact us at .About Datos InsightsDatos Insights delivers the most comprehensive and industry-specific data and advice to the companies trusted to protect and grow the world's assets, and to the technology and service providers who support them. Staffed by experienced industry executives, researchers, and consultants, we support the world's most progressive banks, insurers, investment firms, and technology companies through a mix of insights and advisory subscriptions, data services, custom projects and consulting, conferences, and executive councils.Press Contact:Kaitlyn LabbePublic Relations+1.857.327.9442

