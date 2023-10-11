Transfection Reagents And Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transfection Reagents And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Transfection Reagents And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

October 11, 2023

The "Transfection Reagents And Equipment Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company provides a comprehensive analysis of the transfection reagents and equipment market . According to TBRC's forecast, the market for transfection reagents and equipment is expected to reach $2.20 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.

The growth of the transfection reagents and equipment market is attributed to the rising number of cancer patients worldwide, with North America expected to hold the largest market share in the transfection reagents and equipment industry. Major players in the transfection reagents and equipment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Maxcyte Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., and Merck KGaA.

Emerging Transfection Reagents And Equipment Market Trend

An emerging trend in the transfection reagents and equipment market is product innovation. Major companies in the market are focusing on developing innovative products to sustain their position.

Transfection Reagents And Equipment Market Segments

.By Products: Instruments, Reagent And Kits

.By Types Of Molecule: Plasmid DNA, DNA Oligonucleotides, Small Interfering RNA (SiRNA), Proteins, Ribonucleoprotein Complexes (RNPs), Other Molecules

.By Organism: Bacteria, Mammalian Cells, Fungi, Plants, Virus

.By End User: Biopharma, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) And Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), Academia, Hospitals, Clinical Labs, Other End Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Transfection reagents refer to substances or kits used to introduce foreign genetic material, such as DNA or RNA, into cells. These reagents facilitate the delivery of nucleic acids into cells, allowing researchers to study gene expression, manipulate gene function, or produce recombinant proteins.

Transfection Reagents And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Transfection Reagents And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The transfection reagents and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

