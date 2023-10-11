A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS To Feature Sasha Colby, Jimbo The Drag Clown, And More Rupaul's Drag Race Favorites

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Start your holiday engines and get ready to trim the tree: Murray & Peter Presents proudly brings audiences across the nation a holiday tradition, A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS, featuring contestants from the Emmy-Award winning television show RuPaul's Drag Race on MTV. The tour, which is in its ninth incredible year, will include 38 cities from coast to coast and kicks off November 14, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Tickets on sale at dragfans.Hosted by Miz Cracker, the tour includes performances by Netflix superstar Alyssa Edwards, Brooke Lynn Hytes (host of Canada's Drag Race), Sasha Colby (winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15), Crystal Methyd, Jimbo The Drag Clown (winner of All Stars 8), Jessica Wild, Heidi N Closet, Luxx Noir London, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and fan favorite Trinity The Tuck. There's also a very special guest performance by Todrick Hall.Reserved seats are $35 - $75. VIP seats are also available for $249 (front row seats), and $150. Both VIP ticket prices include a spectacular meet and greet with the holiday queens on the concert stage at 6pm before the show. VIP fans will take pics with the queens, score autographs, and receive official tour swag.The 90-minute show includes a 20-minute intermission; merchandise will be available for sale in the venue lobby. Doors open at 7pm with an 8pm showtime. The tour is 18+ only.For more information, to purchase tickets, and to see the cast performing in each city, visitTOUR DATESNovember 14: Detroit, Michigan: The FilmoreNovember 15: Pittsburg, Pennsylvania: Roxian TheatreNovember 16: Washington, DC: Warner TheatreNovember 17: Rochester, New York: Kodak CenterNovember 18: Boston, Massachusetts: Colonial TheatreNovember 19: Portland, Maine: State TheatreNovember 21: New Brunswick, New Jersey: State TheatreNovember 22: Providence, Rhode Island: The VetsNovember 24: Virginia Beach, Virginia: Sandler CenterNovember 25: Raleigh, North Carolina: Martin Marietta CenterNovember 26: Baltimore, Maryland: The LyricNovember 28: Grand Rapids, Michigan: Devos HallNovember 29: Dayton, Ohio: Schuster CenterNovember 30: St. Louis, Missouri: The PageantDecember 1: Midwest City, Oklahoma: Hudiburg CenterDecember 2: Tulsa, Oklahoma: Tulsa TheaterDecember 3: San Antonio, Texas: Aztec TheatreDecember 5: Tucson, Arizona: Centennial HallDecember 6: Thousand Oaks, California: Kavli TheatreDecember 7: Phoenix, Arizona: Arizona Financial TheatreDecember 8: Los Angeles, California: The WilternDecember 9: San Francisco, California: Curran TheatreDecember 10: Redding, California: Civic AuditoriumDecember 12: Seattle, Washington: Moore TheatreDecember 13: Spokane, Washington: The FoxDecember 14: Eugene, Oregon: Silva Concert HallDecember 15: Santa Rosa, California: Luther Burbank CenterDecember 16: Stockton, California: Bob Hope TheatreDecember 17: Bakersfield, California: Fox TheaterDecember 19: El Paso, Texas: Plaza TheatreDecember 20: Albuquerque, New Mexico: Popejoy HallDecember 21: Amarillo, Texas: Globe-News CenterDecember 22: Irving, Texas: The PavilionDecember 23: Austin, Texas: ACL LiveDecember 26: Savannah, Georgia: Johnny Mercer TheatreDecember 27: Miami Beach, Florida: The FillmoreDecember 28: Jacksonville, Florida: Florida TheatreDecember 29: Greensboro, North Carolina: Tanger Center

