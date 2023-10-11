INFRESH Has Brought A Global Impact With Its Historical Calendar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A calendar recently released in South Korea is becoming a trending topic worldwide

Reminding of the Korean War as a way to express gratitude to veterans from 16 countries

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 historical calendar released by the Korean company Infresh records the battles fought by 16 countries, the USA, the UK, Australia, Netherlands, Canada, France, New Zealand, Philippines, Türkiye, Thailand, South Africa, Greece, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ethiopia, and Colombia, that participated in the Korean War 70 years ago.It contains detailed information about particularly fierce battles fought each month, such as the Battle of the Hook, in which the British participated, the Battle of White Horse Hill, famous for the brutal hand-to-hand fighting undertaken by U.S. troops, and the Battle of Yultong, where the bravery of the Philippine military shone brightly. It carries the meaning of“Let's remember the Korean War and never let its memory fade.”Infresh stated their feeling regarding the creation of the calendar.“We know very well that our everyday lives that we live day by day are days that veterans will never forget.” They continued,“Without you, the Republic of Korea would not exist today. We thank you in the name of the people of the Republic of Korea”.Netizens around the world who heard the news said things such as,“South Korea never forgets its friends,”“I wish there were companies like this in our country,”“As long as the young generation in South Korea does not forget the past, their future will be bright,”“This company is doing what the country should do,”“Thank you for not forgetting and showing respect.” They were amazed by both the country of Korea and this company.The company garnered global attention by announcing a project that promised to provide medical support to all veterans of the 16 countries that participated in the Korean War, starting with support for eye disease surgery for Korean War veterans in Ethiopia last May.They are also currently accepting applications to participate in a medical support program for Korean War veterans.The world is praising this extraordinary action by a company in South Korea.

