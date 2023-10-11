Global Throat Lozenges Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Throat Lozenges Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The throat lozenges market will reach $6.03 billion by 2027, growing at a 5.4% CAGR, per TBRC's " Throat Lozenges Global Market Report 2023."

The throat lozenges market grows due to rising respiratory diseases. North America holds the largest throat lozenges market share . Key players: GlaxoSmithKline, SSL International, Thornton & Ross, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Bliss GVS Pharma, Sanofi, Ricola, Wrigley.

Throat Lozenges Market Segments

1. By Type: Hard Candy Lozenges, Soft Lozenges, Compressed Lozenges

2. By Ingredient: Menthol, Mint, Eucalyptus Oil, Peppermint Oil, Honey And Ginger, Lemon, Other Ingredients

3. By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

4. By Application: Sore Throat, Cough And Cold, Throat Diseases

5. By Geography: The global throat lozenges market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Throat lozenges refer to medicated candy that can soothe the user's throat. Throat lozenges temporarily relieve a sore throat, throat irritation, or cough.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Throat Lozenges Market Trends And Strategies

4. Throat Lozenges Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Throat Lozenges Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

