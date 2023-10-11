Merchant Cost Consulting Joins Forces With MSPAA, The Managed Service Providers Association Of America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jim AdamsBOSTON, MA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Merchant Cost Consulting (MCC), a recognized industry leader in credit card processing fee optimization, is pleased to announce its new partnership with the Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA). This strategic alliance brings together two trusted entities to further enhance cost-saving opportunities for businesses through effective credit card processing fee management.Merchant Cost Consulting (MCC) has a proven track record of expertise in the art of renegotiating and closely monitoring credit card processing fees. Their mission is to empower businesses across various sectors to minimize processing costs while optimizing financial performance. As an Endorsed Partner with MSPAA, MCC is well-positioned to extend its specialized services to MSPAA members, supporting their endeavors to reduce expenses and improve profitability.MSPAA, the Managed Service Providers Association of America, is a highly regarded organization with a commitment to promoting industry excellence, fostering collaboration, and advocating for the interests of its members, MSPAA plays a pivotal role in the managed service provider ecosystem.Through this strategic partnership, MSPAA members will gain access to MCC's comprehensive suite of services, which include:Fee Renegotiation: MCC's team of seasoned experts will collaborate closely with MSPAA members to renegotiate credit card processing fees with their payment processors. This service is designed to help businesses secure more competitive rates, reducing the overall burden of processing costs.Fee Monitoring: Leveraging advanced technology and monitoring tools, MCC will enable MSPAA members to track and analyze their credit card processing fees in real time. This invaluable insight empowers businesses to identify opportunities for cost reduction and make informed financial decisions.Dedicated Support: MSPAA members will benefit from personalized support provided by MCC's experienced consultants. This ensures that their credit card processing fees remain optimized, aligning with industry benchmarks and standards."The partnership with MSPAA is a significant milestone for Merchant Cost Consulting, and we are excited to extend our industry-leading services to a broader audience," remarked Jim Adams of MCC. "Our shared commitment to helping businesses reduce costs and enhance profitability aligns perfectly with the goals of MSPAA. Together, we aim to equip MSPAA members with the tools and expertise needed to navigate the complexities of credit card processing fees effectively."In an era where businesses are continually seeking ways to bolster their financial stability, optimizing credit card processing fees stands as a critical aspect of their operational strategy. MCC's collaboration with MSPAA underscores its unwavering dedication to helping businesses flourish by curbing expenses and remaining competitive in their respective markets.About MSPAA: MSPAA offers essential solutions for businesses , including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches over 78,000 email subscribers.For more information about MSPAA, visitAbout Merchant Cost Consulting: Merchant Cost Consulting was founded with the purpose of helping businesses navigate the credit card processing industry. Merchant service fees can be difficult to understand and are one of the biggest expenses for business owners to incur. Merchant service providers tend to have numerous hidden fees and surcharges, along with large monthly fees that are meant to be purposely deceitful. MCC was established to become a part of our client's team to handle their merchant service fees to ensure they are always paying a fair and honest price.For more information about MCC, visit

