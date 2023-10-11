The Stuckey Collection: A Premier Collector Car Auction Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Saturday Oct. 13th 6pm CST

This year's event will feature some exceptional models.

ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Event Details:Date: Friday, October 13thTime: 6pmLocation: 3804 McKeithen Drive, Alexandria, LA 71303Bidding: Live & Online Bidding available atHighlighted in the collection are numerous gems that have been maintained, restored, and loved. From timeless American muscle cars to elegant European classics, each vehicle in the Stuckey Collection tells a unique story, encapsulating the era from which it hails.This year's event will feature some exceptional models, including:A pristine 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition with a mere 24 miles.A luxurious 2014 Bentley Continental, representing the pinnacle of automotive elegance.A 1969 Ford Mach 1 Mustang and a 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat, just to name a few.A special segment dedicated to Camaros, spanning different eras, set to engage and enthrall enthusiasts."We're thrilled to present the Stuckey Collection to fellow enthusiasts and collectors. Each car has been chosen with a keen eye for history, craftsmanship, and significance. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating these automotive masterpieces," says Barbara Bonnette, owner of Bonnette Auction Company.Attendees and bidders can expect a lively event! This event promises not only competitive bidding but also the sharing of stories, experiences, and a shared passion for classic automobiles.Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance online or at the auction.For more information, press or VIP inquiries, or to schedule an interview, contact:Bonnette Auction Company 318-443-6614 orAbout the Stuckey Collection:The Stuckey Collection is renowned for its exquisite selection of vintage and classic cars. With an emphasis on rarity, the collection has been a cornerstone in the world of classic car auctions, drawing enthusiasts, collectors, and historians from around the world.

Barbara Bonnette

Bonnette Auction Company

+1 318-443-6614

email us here