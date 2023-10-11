Docuverus Fraud Detection + Income Verification Platform Earns SOC 2 Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Docuverus Achieves AICPA SOC 2 Certification for Secure Data Protection

MULLICA HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Docuverus , a leading income verification and fraud detection platform , has successfully passed the System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2 audit proving that they follow effective controls to keep data secure. As a part of the SOC 2 audit Docuverus had to describe the policies, procedures, and systems in place to protect information across five categories called Trust Services Criteria. These categories include security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Thoropass evaluated Docuverus and awarded them with the AICPA SOC 2 certification.“We are committed to our client's security in every element of our business,” says Jamie Borodin, Founder and President of Docuverus.“At the end of the day we provide peace of mind to our clients. We want them to feel secure who they are renting to and that applicants qualify based on their company criteria. For us it is imperative that we deliver and keep our data in the most secure way possible and have determined that the SOC 2 designation proves we do this.”SOC 2 is a continuous process that requires an ongoing commitment to the trust services criteria with an annual audit to ensure compliance and maintain status.About DocuverusThe Docuverus platform is the only all-in-one fraud detection and verification platform to verify and auto calculate income, authenticate US government issued IDs, and identify fraud. Docuverus currently detects fraud with a 99.98% accuracy rate.The Docuverus platform works by authenticating and electronically reading proof documents through a highly advanced and proprietary combination of document analysis, artificial intelligence, and smart OCR. The platform can contextually read and process important document details and characteristics while also processing the information quickly and accurately to verify documents, read document contents, and even detect the most sophisticated types of fraud. For more information, visit our website .

Jessica Gillette

Docuverus

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn