The Marquie Group Subsidiary Simply Whim To Enter Transdermal Patch Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST PETERSBURG, FL, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - The Marquie Group , Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMGI), often referred to as“The Marquie Group” or simply“TMGI”, announces its venture into the booming $10-billion transdermal patch sector. This initiative aims to enhance its Inner Nutrition offerings, tapping into an innovative delivery method that ensures a higher absorption rate than conventional vitamins and powders, which often lose up to 90% of their potency during digestion.



The water-resistant Whim Patch stands out with its myriad of benefits, including high absorption, bypassing the gastrointestinal system, and being free from fillers, artificial colors, sugar, calories, gluten, and latex. It also prides itself on being vegan. A unique time-release version, which supplies nutrients throughout the day, is in the pipeline.

Jacquie Angell, majority owner and founder of Simply Whim and the visionary behind the Whim brand and the new transdermal patch, commented on its benefits saying, "Battling breast cancer means numerous medications for me. This often results in continuous stomach discomfort. The patch's direct-to-bloodstream approach has been a game-changer for me and many others who are wary of swallowing yet another pill."

The patch also sidesteps the often-unpleasant side effects, like nausea, that come with ingested vitamins. For the significant number of adults who struggle with pill swallowing, the patch offers an effortless solution: just peel and stick.

Marc Angell, CEO of The Marquie Group, shed light on the patch's versatility: "From sleep aids like melatonin to vitamins, amino acids, and various botanical extracts, the Whim patch is poised to revolutionize wellness. The transdermal patch market is expected to nearly double in the next five to six years."

Whim®, as a brand, stands tall with its commitment to high-quality health and beauty solutions. The brand's founder, a three-time cancer survivor, established the brand after recognizing the need for enhanced industry standards in the U.S. beauty marketplace. Whim emphasizes Nature, Nutrition, and Science in its formulations, adhering to the belief, as encapsulated by the trademarked phrase, "Age is Not a Skin Type".

Prioritizing product integrity, Whim avoids harmful ingredients like parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. They champion compassion, ensuring all products are cruelty-free, vegan, and non-GMO. Their offerings are rich in vitamins, amino acids, and botanical extracts. In line with their commitment, they adhere to FDA-regulated GMP and offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

About The Marquie Group, Inc.

The Marquie Group, Inc. stands as a burgeoning direct-to-consumer entity, emphasizing the creation and delivery of premier health and beauty solutions to enhance lives. Our products are presented to the audience of our wholly owned subsidiary, Music of Your Life® , which holds the distinction of being the country's longest-standing syndicated music radio service.

The Company currently owns 25% of Simply Whim with an increase to a controlling interest in the works.

