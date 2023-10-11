Global Health Coaching Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Health Coaching Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The health coaching market is expected to reach $25.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%, according to TBRC's " Health Coaching Global Market Report 2023."

The health coaching market's growth is attributed to increased behavioral health disorder prevalence. North America is expected to lead in health coaching market share. Key players include Health Coach Institute, Concentra Inc., ACE, UK Health Coaches Association, Weljii, WellSteps LLC, Dr Sears Wellness Institute..

Health Coaching Market Segments

.By Type: Holistic Health Coach, Wellness Health Coach, Primal And Paleo Health Coach

.By Mode: Online, Offline

.By Duration: Less Than 6 Months, 6 Months To 12 Months

.By Application: General Wellness, Weight Loss, Technology Detoxification, Smoking Cessation, Behavioral Health, Anxiety And Depression Relief, Stress Management, Sleep Support, Chronic Conditions

.By Geography: The global health coaching market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Health coaching refers to the process of supporting individuals or groups in achieving their health goals and making lifestyle changes. It involves working with a trained and certified health coach who helps clients identify their health concerns, set achievable goals, and develop personalized plans to reach those goals.

