Cellebration Wellness Center Open For Treatments

Costa Rica-based stem cell facility specializes in treatments for auto-immune diseases and orthopedics

- Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of CellebrationSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cellebration Wellness is excited to announce its new state-of-the-art wellness center in Costa Rica is operational and taking appointments. This world-class facility offers rejuvenation and regeneration treatments for those suffering from a range of health conditions–from autoimmune diseases to orthopedic injuries to anti-aging treatments and pain management.Working closely with leading scientific experts from around the world, Cellebration's stem cell therapy services can help to repair and regenerate damaged tissue, reduce inflammation, and improve overall health. Patients suffering from a variety of conditions including type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes, osteoarthritis, myocardial tissue regeneration, liver cirrhosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and psoriasis.“Our stem cell therapies are the result of more than twenty years of on-going scientific research. We stand at the forefront of delivering natural curative treatments without harmful pharmaceuticals or surgery,” said Tim Kopatich, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebration.Cellebration Wellness Center offers anti-aging treatments to help patients look and feel their best, including a variety of services designed to improve skin appearance, reduce wrinkles and promote overall wellness. Their regenerative therapies can also help repair damaged tissue - ideal for athletes looking to recover in the off-season. The center is located at Avenida Escazu, Building 202, Suite 401, Escazu, San Jose, Costa Rica.To learn more about Cellebration Wellness and the research behind their regenerative stem cell therapies, please visit .# # #About Cellebration Wellness:Cellebration Wellness based in San Jose, Costa Rica, is a leading stem cell wellness provider offering patients organic stem cell-based treatments for those seeking relief from autoimmune diseases, orthopedic injuries, rejuvenation, and aging concerns. It is affiliated with Cellebration Life Sciences, Inc., the world's foremost stem cell-based research organization. The science team at Cellebration Wellness has successfully been treating patients with stem cell-based therapies for more than twenty years. Cellebration was co-founded by Dr. Anand Srivastava at the University of California – San Diego. He is recognized as one of the world's most well-known stem cell research scientists.

