Smart Uncle James Harris Receives International Recognition Through The NYC Big Book Award®

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized Tales of the Profitable Trader by James Harris as Winner in the Personal Finance category.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.​Tales of the Profitable Trader by James HarrisNever before has one information-packed guide on stock investing and trading covered so much ground in such an exciting, impactful, and clear-cut way. This step-by-step guide will show how to become a profitable investor, even to someone who has no trading experience.In the book "Tales of the Profitable Trader," Harris shares the proven principles, methods, and tactics of modern price action trading. He also provides personal tips and useful tools on how to invest successfully.This comprehensive guide takes all the guesswork out of trading stocks, and a chance to learn directly from other traders. Harris shows how to read stock charts, execute winning trades, and avoid common mistakes.For a beginner to an experienced trader, "Tales of the Profitable Trader" is the perfect resource to becoming a successful investor!The impressive roster of international and domestic entries resulted in a record year for the NYC Big Book Award book award winners in major categories. The competition draws a diverse and high-quality pool of authors and publishers. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, and the United States.Journalists, well-established authors, small and large presses, and first-time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers. This year, awardees hailed from Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Casemate, Cinnabar Moth Publishing, Citrine Publishing, Four Way Books, Fantagraphics, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Ideapress, Inner Traditions, Kogan Page, Ooligan Press, Riverhead Books, Rutgers University Press, She Writes Press, Story Monsters Press, Teacher Created Materials, The Wild Rose Press and the White House Historical Association.“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.“Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work on an international stage.”To view the list of winners, visitAbout the AuthorJames Harris is an experienced engineer, stock market investor, and innovator with over fifteen years of experience in developing products with real value for people and businesses. He founded Smart Uncle, a brand with the goal of publishing books, media, and entertainment to educate, entertain, and inspire its audience. James is passionate about leveraging technology to bring innovative products to the market and create positive social change.James received his degree in engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and his M.S. degree from the University of Iowa. During his time working at major aerospace corporations, he developed a strong passion for technology, data analytics, and automation. He believes that experiences and knowledge should be shared, and strives to do his part in making the world a better place. His endeavors have been successful in inspiring others to think outside the box, explore new possibilities, and contribute towards building a brighter future.In 2023, he started his publishing company, Smart Uncle. Since then, he has been hard at work creating unique products and services to help people and businesses succeed. He has a vision to create an environment where everyone can have access to the same resources, regardless of their geographical location or socioeconomic status.In his spare time, James enjoys reading, exploring nature, trading stocks, and spending time with his family.

