Empowering Colombia's Esports Landscape: FEDECOLDE And FITGMR Forge Historic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FEDECOLDE, the governing body for esports in Columbia, has announced a pioneering partnership with FITGMR to build a scalable and sustainable esports ecosystem.

- Alexander Ospina, President of FEDECOLDEBOGOTA, COLUMBIA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant stride towards elevating the standards of esports in Colombia, FEDECOLDE , the governing body for esports in the country, has announced a pioneering partnership with FITGMR , a leading esports technology and player performance organization. This groundbreaking alliance is committed to fostering the development of healthy gaming practices and creating unparalleled career and educational opportunities for esports players throughout the country, building a scalable and sustainable ecosystem.Through this collaboration, the Colombian esports community, starting with its elite athletes, will gain access to FITGMR's cutting-edge performance and player development system. This comprehensive 'toolkit' includes the revolutionary FITGMR App and Team Dashboard, coupled with their Coach Development Program designed for building and developing high performing teams, post-secondary esports education and career pathways curriculum, and in-game training. Another aspect of this partnership is the distribution of the FITGMR App throughout Latin America.Under the guidance of FITGMR's 'train-the-trainer' model, FEDECOLDE will cultivate local in-game coaches and trainers, ensuring a robust foundation for esports development in Colombia. By establishing an esports ecosystem founded on integrity, education, and health, FEDECOLDE and FITGMR are poised to elevate esports engagement across the region.Alexander Ospina, President of FEDECOLDE stated,“For us it is a great pride to achieve this alliance with which we are sure we will work in the best way. Educating coaches, and generating professional spaces for the good development of the skills of our athletes.”“FEDECOLDE is ahead of the game in its approach to creating a healthy infrastructure for its gaming and esports communities. Alexander has a long-term vision for esports which sees broad scope player development as a paramount piece of the puzzle. When good intentions are paired with expertise and passion, the possibilities are endless. We are very happy to work with FEDECOLDE to make a meaningful impact in the esports space in Columbia and the Latin American region,” stated Kristin Anderson, CEO and Co-Founder of FITGMR.This partnership not only heralds a new era for Colombian esports but also sets a powerful precedent for the global esports community. Together, FEDECOLDE and FITGMR are forging a path that prioritizes the holistic well-being and professional growth of esports players.About FITGMRFITGMR, Inc. is a leading esports technology, performance and player development company dedicated to helping esports athletes, teams, and organizations reach their full potential. Through its cutting-edge technology and comprehensive coaching curriculum, FITGMR helps players and coaches at all levels of competition improve their skills and achieve their goals. The FITGMR Training Grounds has furnished more players to the professional and semi-professional scene as coaches, players, and in esports careers than any other training organization.About FEDECOLDEFEDECOLDE was created in 2006 and promotes the development of esports in the Republic of Colombia, supporting the promotion of electronic sports. Leading from the beginning the good use of video games and generating alliances that build a better environment among electronic athletes.

Leslie Fitzsimmons

FITGMR



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other