Outpatient Addiction Treatment Program Earns Top Marks From Patient At Whitesands' Tampa Rehab

- Former Patient, Amber Marie N.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Another 5-star review has been given to the WhiteSands Treatment outpatient program and the healing experience it provides for its patients.A former WhiteSands outpatient program patient praises the facility, stating“The compassion the staff has for their patients is unbelievable! The facility alone is great! The experience I had at WhiteSands literally changed/saved my life and I can't thank them enough!”WhiteSands Treatment has helped many patients going through rehab in their outpatient facility. The outpatient treatment in Tampa consists of going through the patient's background history and tailoring the treatment based on those specific factors. No matter which treatment program a patient is enrolled in, there will always be regular visits to the outpatient treatment center. Patients will have frequent and in-depth cognitive behavioral therapy when coming in three days a week.Since outpatient rehab allows people to receive treatment and then go home afterward, each day spent getting treatment is a full day, and then patients can return home at night. Not only do patients get medical help for their symptoms experienced trying to get sober but they also get mental health from psychiatrists and counselors, closely looking after them during the process of getting sober. The program gives patients the opportunity to get individual therapy and group therapy. Both benefit the patient in a psychological way, giving them the necessary mental health treatment they need during recovery.The individual therapy programs at WhiteSands focus on evidence-based treatments. It alters the attitude of the patient and the behaviors that have to do with addiction . When patients have treatments that are combined with mental health treatment and medicinal treatment. Patients also can participate in group therapy to get support and perspective from others going through addiction recovery. Each group therapy session is conducted by a therapist who facilitates the conversation.WhiteSands Treatment doesn't just have mental health therapy for patients, but also art therapy for those who can't express themselves easily with words. Art therapy offered at WhiteSands is giving patients a platform to communicate themselves and their traumas in a new way. It's a tangible picture of what's going on in their minds and gives patients an outlet to process their emotional struggles and traumas. Art therapy is a holistic approach that WhiteSands provides its patients so they can have a more tailored and specific treatment for them and aren't locked into a treatment that won't work specifically for what they are going through during addiction recovery. See another former patient's testimonial of how WhiteSands helped them,After treatment is completed at WhiteSands Treatment, there's an unknown what comes next for continuing recovery from addiction. WhiteSands alumni get the advantage of having unlimited resources and a community that cares for past and present patients. Life after outpatient rehab treatment doesn't have to be difficult to continue to be sober. Alumni have the opportunity to live in a sober living community with other alumni of the WhiteSands programs. Sober living homes are a place to stay during rehab and after it, before returning back to a patient's former life. Everyone who lives in a sober living house is sober and going through or went through rehab. This type of support also gives patients fewer triggers for relapsing.WhiteSands Treatment has a variety of treatment plans for patients enrolled in outpatient rehab. The patients who benefit the most from outpatient treatment are the ones that are busy with school and work. Learn more on how WhiteSands Treatment can help with addiction recovery by calling 877-640-7820 or visiting their website at .

