Toikido Smash It Out Of The Park With Their Campaign Reimagining Iconic Brands

- Andrew Matjaszek, Head of Marketing at ToikidoLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an innovative move that brilliantly merges pop culture with play, Piñata Smashlings from Toikido has launched a striking advertising campaign that sees some of the world's most famous logos recreated using paper confetti – the same fun, colorful filling found inside the beloved Piñatas that are a central theme of the new Roblox game and range of toys and plushies.From London's billboards to the iconic screens of New York's Times Square, these reinvented logos capture the playful spirit of Piñata Smashlings. Drawing on the inherent joy and excitement of smashing open a Piñata, each adaptation showcases familiar emblems reworked with a vibrant confetti twist.Original taglines of iconic brands such as Nike, Spotify, Walmart, Adidas and Google have been cleverly adapted to fit the Piñata Smashlings universe, giving each logo a dual-layered twist that both celebrates the original brand and champions the Piñata Smashlings charm.A spokesperson for Piñata Smashlings shared, "We wanted to tap into the nostalgia and familiarity of well-known brands, infusing them with our brand's playful essence. It made perfect sense to launch the campaign in Times Square as Toikido attended the New York Toy Fair last month."Industry insiders and marketing experts have lauded the campaign for its originality and audacious approach. In taking iconic brand imagery and giving it a fun twist, Piñata Smashlings not only pays homage to timeless branding but also cements its position as an innovative and boundary-pushing toy line.Toikido's Piñata Smashlings toy range from P.M.I. Kids' World, which is based upon the studio's smash-hit Roblox game and original IP, arrived on the shelves of UK retailers Smyths Toys Superstores and The Entertainer last month and has quickly become a sensation, with fans clambering to get their hands on the collectables and plushies.About Piñata Smashlings & ToikidoToikido is now one of the UK's fastest growing entertainment companies, with the new Piñata Smashlings toy range quickly becoming one of the most sought after collections in the run up to Christmas.Established in 2020, Toikido is quickly gaining recognition as an innovative, fun and fast-paced studio, renowned for growing global audiences through the creation of captivating toys for emerging digital brands.

