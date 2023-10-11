Provincial Monument Ceremony To Honour Those Killed And Injured In Impaired Driving Crashes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Individuals whose loved ones were killed and those who suffered serious injuries as a result of impaired driving will come together on Saturday for a special Ceremony of Hope and Remembrance at MADD Canada's Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Monument.

The beautiful Monument, located at Central Funeral Homes in Grand Falls-Windsor, is etched with the names of 76 people who died as a result of someone's choice to drive impaired.

Media are invited to attend the Newfoundland and Labrador Memorial Monument Ceremony:

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 11 a.m. Location: Candlelight Ceremony at Salvation Army Grand Falls Citadel, 33 Circular Rd., Grand

Falls-Windsor, followed by Provincial Monument Re-dedication Service at

Central Funeral Homes, 45 Union St., Grand Falls-Windsor. Special Guests: Brian Warr, Deputy Speaker of House of Assembly and MLA for Baie Verte - Green Bay

Amy Coady, President of Municipalities of Newfoundland & Labrador

“With our Candlelight Service of Hope and Remembrance and our Memorial Monument, we honour the innocent lives lost and the devastating injuries suffered as a result of impaired driving,” said Meghann Wetmore, MADD Canada's Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager.“We also hope our Monument is a powerful reminder to everyone about what is truly at stake when someone gets behind the wheel impaired. They are not only taking that risk for themselves, they are risking the lives and health of everyone on the road with them.”



MADD Canada has provincial Memorial Monuments in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. We are working towards establishing similar monuments in British Columbia and Prince Edward Island.





