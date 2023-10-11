Viventium Named Bronze Tech Partner Of The Year In The Home Care Division At The Mcknight's Technology Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium has been honored with McKnight's Excellence in Technology Award and named Bronze Tech Partner of the Year in the Home Care division. The Technology Awards program is a joint production of McKnight's Long-Term Care News, McKnight's Senior Living, and McKnight's Home Care.



“Viventium is honored to receive recognition for our human capital management software suite built for the post-acute care sector,” said Julieann Esper Rainville, Viventium's Chief Executive Officer.“Our mission at Viventium is to enrich the lives of caregivers through technology so they love going to work every day. Everything we build is with this in mind.”

The long-running program honors providers that convey how technology has improved care and operations in their organizations. The three divisions, Skilled Nursing, Senior Living, and Home Care, were each divided into five categories: Technology Partner of the Year, Innovator of the Year, Keep It Super Simple, Quality, and Building Bridges.

“Each year, we are excited to see, recognize, and share examples of how technology is being used in big and small ways to improve the lives of older adults and those who care for them,” said McKnight's Editorial Director John O'Connor.

Nominations were judged by an external panel of industry experts. Winners were celebrated Sept. 20 at a virtual event and Oct. 2 at a live event in Denver. The awards were held in conjunction with tech-themed educational webinars at the McKnight's Tech Summit.

To see the full list of winners and for more information about the program, visit

.

About Viventium

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all fifty of the United States with payroll and HR solutions.

For more information about Viventium, visit or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About McKnight's

With more than four decades of service to its readers, McKnight's is the pre-eminent presenter of news, analysis, information, education and events for skilled nursing, assisted living and home care segments of senior care. We help our readers make a difference. We serve the seniors housing and care field by providing the news and informed perspective our readers need to make successful business decisions.

Viventium





Tags Human Capital Management Payroll Software HR Software Home Care Home Health Home Health Care Post-Acute Care Related Links