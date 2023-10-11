Animal Feed Additives Market Projected To Reach US$ 19,877 Million By 2033 With A CAGR Of 2.0%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growing USA and Mexican livestock production and stringent food regulations in Germany drive the Animal Feed Additives Market sustained growth.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The animal feed additives market is expected to grow from US$ 16,067 million in 2023 to US$ 19,877.0 million by 2033, with a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0% during the forecast period.The increased production of livestock has raised concerns about public health issues related to the use of antibiotics and the spread of foodborne diseases. As a result, probiotics or direct-fed microbials are gaining popularity in the animal feed market, as they promote gut health, overall productivity, and well-being in animals.Explore the Future of Animal Feed Additives Market. Request a Sample of this Report:Probiotics also help control enteric pathogens and improve digestion and immune systems in animals such as cattle, ruminants, and poultry. Yeast-based probiotics are commonly used in swine, poultry, and ruminants.Commercial probiotic-based animal feed additives usually contain microorganisms such as lactobacillus, streptococcus, bacillus, Pedi coccus, and Bifidobacterium. The demand for probiotics is expected to increase as the market shifts toward antibiotic-free meat. Adequate labeling of animal feed products is important to ensure safety and enable buyers to make informed choices.Government regulations require proper labeling of feed ingredients, including complete lists of ingredients and nutrient levels. Balanced animal diets are crucial for livestock growth, development, and reproduction.Animals have varying dietary requirements, and the inclusion of proper animal feed additives is necessary to enhance nutritional content. Insufficient nutrients can lead to malnutrition and health issues in animals.Farmers are increasingly incorporating sustainable methods and investing in research and development to produce high-quality animal feed additives that improve livestock yield and the quality of end products such as eggs and milk.Key Takeaways:The animal feed additives market in the United States held a significant value share of 29.3% in 2022. The market is driven by increasing livestock production in the United States and Mexico, and strict government regulations on meat quality and animal feed additives.In China, the demand for animal feed additives is estimated to thrive with a CAGR of 2.1%, fueled by rising per capita expenditure on high-quality food products and increased disposable income.Germany is expected to lead the animal feed additives market in Europe, with a CAGR of 3%, driven by the sales of ready-to-eat and packaged meat products and stringent food regulations.India is a promising market with a transforming CAGR of 2.4%, driven by the increasing consumption of animal protein and rising disposable income.Amino acids are the most preferred product type, accounting for a significant share of 33.1% in 2022, as they play a crucial role in muscle and tissue development, reproduction, and overall animal health.Plant-based animal feed additives are gaining traction due to their medicinal, antimicrobial effects, and their ability to improve growth performance and enhance the flavor and odor of feed.“The Animal Feed Additives Market continues to exhibit promising growth prospects, driven by the increasing demand for high-quality animal products and growing concerns about zoonotic diseases , Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights“Elevate Your Business Strategy! Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights:Competitive Landscape:The animal feed additives industry is highly concentrated, with large global and regional companies present. In the face of fierce rivalry, the top five competitors, which include BASF SE, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, Cargill, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., and Nutreco N.V., are expected to account for 30-40% of the overall market share.In March 2021 Ajinomoto Co. joined forces with Pegasus Tech Ventures, a worldwide venture capital firm, to invest in Silicon Valley-based start-ups to capitalize on growing trends in the food and healthcare sectors. The collaboration is going to allow the organization to expand its geographical footprint to 16 sites worldwide.Animal Feed Additives Market by Category:By Additive Type:AntibioticsVitaminsAntioxidantsAmino AcidsFeed EnzymesFeed AdditivesMineralsBy Application Type:RuminantsPoultrySwineAquaticBy Source Type:PlantAnimalMicro-organismsBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth Asia & PacificEast AsiaThe Middle East & Africa (MEA)Author by:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on the Food and Beverage Market Domain:Animal Feed Antioxidants Market : is estimated to be around USD 323.61 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow to USD 1056.48 Million by 2033, with a CAGR of 12.56% from 2023 to 2033.Animal Feed Market Size : is anticipated to cross a valuation of US$ 530.0 billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 929.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to witness a decent CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2033.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

