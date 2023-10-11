Global Family Offices Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Family Offices Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Family Offices Market is forecasted to reach $22.52 billion in 2027, with comprehensive coverage in TBRC's Family Offices Global Market Report 2023.

The family offices market expands due to growing wealth management demand. North America anticipates the largest family offices market share . Key players include Cascade Investment Group Inc., MSD Partners LP, Stonehage Fleming Group, Glenmede Trust Co, The Bessemer Group Incorporated., The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, UBS Group AG.

Family Offices Market Segments

.By Type: Single Family Office, Multi-Family Office, Virtual Family Office

.By Asset Class: Bonds, Equities, Alternative Investments, Commodities, Cash Or Cash Equivalents

.By Office: Founders' Office, Multi-Generational Office, Investment Office, Trustee Office, Compliance Office, Philanthropy Office, Shareholder's Office, Other Offices

.By Net-Worth Managed: Less Than 50 Million, 50 Million To 100 Million, More Than 100 Million

.By Geography: The global family offices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):



A family office is a private wealth management organization that caters to the financial and investment needs of high-net-worth individuals or families. They enable a family to keep all their confidential information in one safe location that is also easily accessible.

Read More On The Global Family Offices Market Report At:



The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Family Offices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Family Offices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Office Buildings Global Market Report 2023



Office And Factory Buildings Global Market Report 2023



Coworking Space Global Market Report 2023



About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email:

Check out our:

LinkedIn:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube:

Blog:

Healthcare Blog:

Global Market Model:



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market 2023