Bestrx Named 2023 Surescripts White Coat Award Winner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Annual Award Celebrates Healthcare Leaders for Performance, Innovation and Accuracy

- Hemal Desai, President of BestRxOAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BestRx Pharmacy Software has received the 2023 Surescripts White Coat Award TM for Highest Performance, the healthcare industry's premier recognition of leaders in e-prescription accuracy as well as adoption of technology that improves patient safety and healthcare delivery.BestRx, a pharmacy technology vendor, joins 10 other healthcare industry leaders from across the Surescripts Network Alliance® who have achieved excellence across three categories, including Highest Performance, Innovation and RxChange Champion and share a commitment to advancing patient care across the country.BestRx knows that advancing patient health and safety is the overarching goal for every pharmacy. That's why our software solutions are designed to simplify and streamline each step in the prescription workflow. By enabling pharmacies to efficiently receive and process scripts electronically, BestRx helps to ensure prescriptions are filled quickly and accurately. Not only does automating tedious steps within the workflow reduce the likelihood of manual-entry related mistakes, but the system also includes many built-in safety alerts, including allergy and drug interaction warnings and issues with a script, so the pharmacy can take appropriate action.“From day one, BestRx has focused on developing software solutions that not only help independent pharmacies operate more efficiently, but provide better, safer care for their community as well,” says Hemal Desai, President of BestRx.“Software integrations, like the one we have with Surescripts is the perfect example of this. By working together, pharmacies can eliminate manual processes from their workflow, enabling them to receive and process electronic prescriptions not just quickly, but accurately as well.”“With more than 2.34 billion e-prescriptions filled in 2022, it is essential that we work together across the Surescripts Network Alliance to achieve the highest standards for prescription accuracy and patient safety,” said Frank Harvey, Chief Executive Officer for Surescripts.“The 2023 White Coat Award winners are moving prescription accuracy and performance forward by working tirelessly to protect patient safety, accelerate time to therapy by eliminating confusion and rework, and helping ensure patients get the best possible care.”The 2023 Surescripts White Coat Award recognizes health systems, pharmacies, pharmacy technology vendors and electronic health records (EHR) vendors that help deliver clear and accurate electronic prescriptions, eliminate confusion and time-consuming phone calls and faxes, and give patients better access to the medications they need.Winners are evaluated based on three categories:- Highest Performance: best overall performance score across e-prescriptions.- RxChange Champion: advancing the RxChange transaction simplifying how pharmacies communicate with prescribers to resolve prescription concerns within their electronic workflow.- Innovation: driving performance optimization across the healthcare continuum, ensuring prescribers and pharmacists can provide quality care to patients in a timely manner.Learn more about the Surescripts White Coat Award at Surescripts.About BestRxWhat began as one software developer's desire to help a friend better manage their pharmacy has evolved into the nation-wide company BestRx is today. What hasn't changed over the years is our commitment to providing independent pharmacies with innovative solutions to grow their business. BestRx's award-winning pharmacy management software was built with the end-user in mind, so it's easy to simplify workflows and learn. By automating repetitive tasks, pharmacies can operate more efficiently and profitably, which means more time to focus on what really matters: caring for patients.At BestRx, supporting our customers is our top priority. That's why we continue to add innovative features and integrations, like the Your Local Pharmacy patient app and DSCSA compliance solutions, all backed by our industry-leading customer service team. By remaining focused on developing advanced, user-friendly solutions BestRx ensures modern, independent pharmacies fill their potential. To learn more about BestRx, visit .

Christine Bloome

BestRx Pharmacy Software

+ 18777775758

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn