National Trans Visibility March Kicking Off Week Of Events In NYC October 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Trans Visibility March (NTVM), an organization advocating for the visibility, equality, and protection of all Transgender, Gender Nonconforming, and Non-Binary (TGNCNB) people in the US, and host partner Destination Tomorrow, are excited to announce the 2023 calendar of events to raise awareness. From October 16th to 21st, 2023, NTVM encourages everyone to join us in empowering and celebrating this community and implementing change. By banding together for this significant cause, we will reclaim our time and our community to shape a future that is welcoming to all.NTVM OPENING CELEBRATIONMonday, October 16, 7:30pmDestination Tomorrow Headquarters452 East 149th Street, 3rd FloorBronx, NY 10455The NVTM Week kicks off with an opening ceremony hosted by Destination Tomorrow and the New York Strategy Directors. Join us as we come together to kick off a week of empowerment and advocacy. NVTM encourages members of the transgender and gender non-conforming communities to reclaim their time and change the narrative surrounding transgender lives.TD Bank Trans Action NightTuesday, October 17, 7:30pmTD Bank Offices1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 21st FloorNew York, NY 10017Join us at the TD Bank Offices in New York City for TD Bank Trans Action Night as we facilitate discussions surrounding three significant areas of focus– Financial Empowerment, Healthcare, and Career Development.Our Voice, Our VoteWednesday, October 18, 7:30pmDestination Tomorrow Headquarters452 East 149th Street, 3rd FloorBronx, NY 10455The New York Transgender Advocacy Group is hosting a Trans Ball and a National Voters registration evening. Join NYTAG and Rock The Vote for an evening focused on giving voice to the Trans and Non-binary community to defeat anti-trans legislation on local and national levels.NTVM Empowerment ServiceThursday, October 19, 11:30amThe Riverside Church490 Riverside Dr.New York, NY 10027The Riverside Church will host the NTVM Empowerment Service to share a message with emphasis on“Changing the Narrative Through Faith in Action”.5th Annual National Trans Visibility March Torch AwardsFriday, October 20, 5pm-Red Carpet, 6:30-8pm ProgramTD Bank One Vanderbilt Offices1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 21st FloorNew York, NY 10017The 5th Annual Torch Awards will be held on October 20th, beginning at 5pm with a Red Carpet, followed by the ceremony from 6:30pm-8pm. Tickets for this inspiring evening are available for $40, and will also be broadcasted online. Look forward to an evening of honoring 11 trans and non-binary individuals and allies for their impactful work in the community.2023 National Trans Visibility March Rally and MarchSaturday, October 21, 12-2pmStonewall Inn53 Christopher StreetNew York, NY 10014The highlight of the NTVM Week is the 2023 March Rally and March on Saturday, October 21st from 12pm-2pm. The rally will feature speakers and kick off the march to Heritage Pride's headquarters, and will conclude with honors and commemoration at Chelsea Piers.NTVM Week is symbolic of the efforts and progress members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies have made in standing up for transgender rights, as well as human rights. Join us for a week of building towards a more equitable and thriving community for our trans brothers and sisters. For ticket information and additional details, please visitAbout National Trans Visibility March:The National Trans Visibility March is a platform for transgender and nonconforming individuals, as well as allies, to come together, raise awareness, and advocate for positive change in the lives of transgender and nonbinary individuals. NTVM aims to promote equality, inclusivity, and acceptance for all, challenging discrimination, and fostering understanding within our communities.

National Trans Visibility March

National Trans Visibility March

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram