National Trans Visibility March Kicking Off Week Of Events In NYC October 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Trans Visibility March (NTVM), an organization advocating for the visibility, equality, and protection of all Transgender, Gender Nonconforming, and Non-Binary (TGNCNB) people in the US, and host partner Destination Tomorrow, are excited to announce the 2023 calendar of events to raise awareness. From October 16th to 21st, 2023, NTVM encourages everyone to join us in empowering and celebrating this community and implementing change. By banding together for this significant cause, we will reclaim our time and our community to shape a future that is welcoming to all.
NTVM OPENING CELEBRATION
Monday, October 16, 7:30pm
Destination Tomorrow Headquarters
452 East 149th Street, 3rd Floor
Bronx, NY 10455
The NVTM Week kicks off with an opening ceremony hosted by Destination Tomorrow and the New York Strategy Directors. Join us as we come together to kick off a week of empowerment and advocacy. NVTM encourages members of the transgender and gender non-conforming communities to reclaim their time and change the narrative surrounding transgender lives.
TD Bank Trans Action Night
Tuesday, October 17, 7:30pm
TD Bank Offices
1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 21st Floor
New York, NY 10017
Join us at the TD Bank Offices in New York City for TD Bank Trans Action Night as we facilitate discussions surrounding three significant areas of focus– Financial Empowerment, Healthcare, and Career Development.
Our Voice, Our Vote
Wednesday, October 18, 7:30pm
Destination Tomorrow Headquarters
452 East 149th Street, 3rd Floor
Bronx, NY 10455
The New York Transgender Advocacy Group is hosting a Trans Ball and a National Voters registration evening. Join NYTAG and Rock The Vote for an evening focused on giving voice to the Trans and Non-binary community to defeat anti-trans legislation on local and national levels.
NTVM Empowerment Service
Thursday, October 19, 11:30am
The Riverside Church
490 Riverside Dr.
New York, NY 10027
The Riverside Church will host the NTVM Empowerment Service to share a message with emphasis on“Changing the Narrative Through Faith in Action”.
5th Annual National Trans Visibility March Torch Awards
Friday, October 20, 5pm-Red Carpet, 6:30-8pm Program
TD Bank One Vanderbilt Offices
1 Vanderbilt Avenue, 21st Floor
New York, NY 10017
The 5th Annual Torch Awards will be held on October 20th, beginning at 5pm with a Red Carpet, followed by the ceremony from 6:30pm-8pm. Tickets for this inspiring evening are available for $40, and will also be broadcasted online. Look forward to an evening of honoring 11 trans and non-binary individuals and allies for their impactful work in the community.
2023 National Trans Visibility March Rally and March
Saturday, October 21, 12-2pm
Stonewall Inn
53 Christopher Street
New York, NY 10014
The highlight of the NTVM Week is the 2023 March Rally and March on Saturday, October 21st from 12pm-2pm. The rally will feature speakers and kick off the march to Heritage Pride's headquarters, and will conclude with honors and commemoration at Chelsea Piers.
NTVM Week is symbolic of the efforts and progress members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies have made in standing up for transgender rights, as well as human rights. Join us for a week of building towards a more equitable and thriving community for our trans brothers and sisters. For ticket information and additional details, please visit
About National Trans Visibility March:
The National Trans Visibility March is a platform for transgender and nonconforming individuals, as well as allies, to come together, raise awareness, and advocate for positive change in the lives of transgender and nonbinary individuals. NTVM aims to promote equality, inclusivity, and acceptance for all, challenging discrimination, and fostering understanding within our communities.
National Trans Visibility March
National Trans Visibility March
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
MENAFN11102023003118003196ID1107226381
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.