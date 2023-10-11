Power Device Analyzer Market Expected To Reach $616.79 Million By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 4.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Power Device Analyzer

Growth of Power Device Analyzer Market Projected to Amplify During 2030

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Power Device Analyzer Market by Type (Both AC and DC, AC, DC), by Current (Below 1000A, Above 1000A), by End-user (Automotive, Energy, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics and Appliances, Medical): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The global power device analyzer market size was valued at $423.25 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $616.79 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

A power analyzer is used to measure the flow of power (w) in an electrical system. This refers to the rate of electrical transferal between a power source and a sink hence, the alternative expression of power is denoted as energy per second (J/s). Measurement of power flow is critical however, it is a rudimentary process that can be carried out with consummate ease using a standard power analyzer. More advanced systems acquire electrical signals and carry out integrated calculations for additional and complex analysis.

Power analyzers can be used to measure the flow of energy in either alternating current (AC) or direct current (DC) systems – with distinct considerations for measuring AC circuits. The determination of an electrical signal's true RMS (root mean square) time period underlines each of the subsequent calculations performed by the measuring instrument. This is complicated by AC measurements, where the root mean square is typically expressed as an equivalent DC value. To accurately determine the true RMS of an AC waveform, an average must be calculated across the cycle of the AC frequency. This is defined as the fundamental frequency of the circuit. power analyzers can digitally detect frequency cycles to provide reliable RMS periods during power conversion. In addition, the power analyzer detects the voltage and current of the system. Typical systems directly acquire individual voltages using voltage dividers, while a transformer is usually required to measure the current. This comprises a coil that measures the electrical field of a wire carrying a current, or a flux gate current transducer.

Power device analyzer markets are highly used in medical, electrical & electronics, and other industries. In addition, the rapid expansion of the healthcare industry across the globe may act as the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Moreover, the rise in demand for the Power device analyzer market in the electronic industry is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market.

The global power device analyzer market forecast is segmented on the basis of type, current, end user, and region. Depending on the type, the market is categorized into both AC & DC, AC, and DC. On the basis of current, it is divided into below 1000A and above 1000A. By end user, it is classified into automotive, energy, telecommunication, consumer electronics & appliances, and medical. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global power device analyzer market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Arbiter Systems, CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG Ltd., Circutor (Spain), Delta Electronics, Dewesoft D O O, Hioki E E Corporation (Japan), Iwatsu Electric (Japan), Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), and Texas Instruments (U.S.).

Competitive Analysis:

The Power Device Analyzer industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Power Device Analyzer market include,

Circutor (Spain)

Dewesoft D O O

Keysight Technologies

Iwatsu Electric (Japan)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Delta Electronics

Hioki E E Corporation (Japan)

Arbiter Systems (U.S.)

The global power device analyzer industry is analyzed and estimated in accordance with the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2021–2030. The report includes a study of the market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter's five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

Key findings:

- On the basis of type, the both AC & DC segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

- On the basis of current, the below 1000A segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

- On the basis of end-users, the Automotive segment registered the highest market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

- On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific registered the highest power device analyzer market share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

