NJ Senator Edward Durr Endorsed By VFAF Veterans For Trump For New Jersey State Senate 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Senator Ed Durr VFAF endorsement

Senator Ed Durr with VFAF's Donna and Stan Fitzgerald

Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump issues an endorsement of NJ State Senator Ed Durr for Re-election to state senate district 3.

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentGLASSBORO, NEW JERSEY , USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Veterans for TrumpVFAF issued a primary race endorsement for Senator Edward Durr in December 2022 which led to the defeat of his primary challengers in June 2023. The national Veterans organization is issuing their endorsement for the popular senator and the upcoming November 2023 general election.Senator Durr sponsored numerous bills in Senate including NJ S3292 which Prohibits persons from receiving compensation for advising or assisting with veterans benefits. Durr also sponsored NJ S1388 - which establishes "Military Pro Bono Program" to provide pro bono legal representation to active-duty members of Armed Forces, Reserve components, members of National Guard, and veterans.The Senators committee assignments include the Environment and Energy Committee and the Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee.In 2021 Durr made national headiness by defeating longtime Democrat state Senate President Steve Sweeney with what amounted to less than 2500 in funding. Edward Durr earned a GED, Gloucester City Junior-Senior High School. Edward R. Durr lives in Logan Township, New Jersey. Durr's career experience includes working as a truck driver for Raymour & Flanigan furniture store.Senator Durr faces a challenge from Steve Sweeney , the former Senate President who is attempting to take the seat back. In April 2021 Governor Murphy vetoed Senate Bill No. 3456 Steve Sweeney voted in favor of Senate Bill No. 3456 to eliminate mandatory sentences for corrupt public officials."Senator Durr has been supportive of our Veterans and First Responders and his sponsored bills reflect such. Durr has been tuff on crime while His challenger Steve Sweeney voted to eliminate mandatory sentences on corrupt public officials. Durr is of the people, and for the people, and clearly will put New Jersey and America First " said Stan FitzgeraldFor more information on Senator Durr follow him on Twitter :The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collationThe Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Stan Fitzgerald

L-Strategies LLC

+ 17707076291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Senator Ed Durr inteview with Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President