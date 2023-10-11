Dental Imaging Systems Market Projected To Reach US$ 5.024 Billion By 2028 At A Healthy CAGR Of 8.64%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The dental imaging systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% to reach US$5,024.192 million by 2028 from US$2,812.709 million in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the dental imaging systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$5,024.192 million by 2028.The growing need for more precise and effective diagnostic equipment, such as intraoral cameras in dental facilities, is driving the expansion of the dental imaging system market. The development of new imaging devices and software that offer better resolution, quicker processing times, and greater ease of use as a result of the rise in digital technologies is anticipated to fuel market expansion. Additionally, the frequency of dental problems including cavities, gum disease, and oral cancer is rising, which is fueling demand for dental imaging technologies, which is anticipated to propel market expansion.Dental imaging is the practice of seeing and taking precise pictures of the oral structures, such as the teeth, gums, jawbones, and surrounding tissues. A variety of methods, including X-rays, computed tomography (CT) scans, intraoral cameras, and three-dimensional (3D) imaging, are used in this non-invasive medical approach. It enables prompt restoration operations and aids dentists in spotting cavities and tooth deterioration in their early stages. It helps in planning treatments like scaling and root planing and monitoring gum diseases. Oral surgeons frequently utilize it to prepare for and carry out treatments including tooth extractions, jaw surgeries, and dental implants. The availability of better healthcare infrastructure, the rise in the frequency of oral disorders including oral cancer and tooth decay, and high potential in undeveloped, emerging countries are all projected to contribute to the expansion of the dental imaging market.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Planmeca introduced the product in March 2023 by adding the Planmeca Viso G3 to its existing lineup of imaging devices. The new equipment is a real multipurpose CBCT device that can do 2D and 3D extraoral imaging. It accomplishes Planmeca Viso's series of modern CBCT units, which also include the Planmeca Viso® G7 and Planmeca Viso® G5.Access sample report or view details:Based on technology, type the global dental imaging systems market is divided into 2D imaging and 3D imaging . 3D imaging dominated the market and is likely to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. Higher-resolution imaging is now available with modern CBCT scanners, producing precise three-dimensional (3D) pictures of the oral and maxillofacial area. Better visualization of oral structures, bone shape, and anatomical aspects is made possible by the increased resolution, which helps with diagnosis and treatment planning. Additionally, CBCT technological advances have concentrated on minimizing radiation dose while retaining picture quality which as a result is fueling the 3D imagining market growth.Based on type, the global dental imaging systems market is segmented as intraoral and extraoral. Due to the increased use of intraoral imaging systems like scanners and cameras, which are more comfortable for individuals as well as smaller and less pervasive than conventional X-ray systems , the category for intraoral imaging systems currently holds the majority of the global market. It is projected to expand at a significant rate over the forecast period.By application, the market is divided into implantology, oral & and maxillofacial surgery, forensics dentistry, and others. During the projected period, it is expected that the medical sector will continue to have a dominant position in the worldwide dental imaging systems market share. This is explained by the surge in dental imaging technology developments and the rising frequency of dental problems such as cavities, gum disease, and oral cancer.Based on end-user, the global dental imaging systems market is categorized into dental clinics & centers and hospitals. Due to a growth in the number of dental operations, the availability of cutting-edge imaging technologies, and growing awareness of the significance of oral health, dental clinics held the biggest market share for dental imaging systems and are anticipated to maintain their dominance during the forecast period.Geographically, the North American region dominates the market and is anticipated to continue over the projected period. The regional dental imaging market is expanding due to an increase in demand for precise and effective diagnostic instruments such as intraoral cameras. Additionally, there is a high incidence of dental conditions including cavities, gum disease, and oral cancer, all of which are fueling demand for dental imaging technologies for diagnosis and treatment and expanding the market in the North American region.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global dental imaging systems market that have been covered include Dentsply Sirona, Aceteon Group, Midmark Corporation, PLANMECA OY, Owandy Radiology, VATECH, Ray Co., Ltd., Planet DDS, Genoray Co., Ltd, and Align Technology Inc. among other significant market players.The market analytics report segments the global dental imaging systems market as follows:.By Technology Typeo2D Imagingo3D Imaging.By TypeoIntraoraloExtraoral.By ApplicationoImplantologyoOral & Maxillofacial SurgeryoForensics DentistryoOthers.By End-UseroDental Clinics & CentersoHospitals.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Dentsply Sirona.Aceteon Group.Midmark Corporation.PLANMECA OY.Owandy Radiology.VATECH.Ray Co., Ltd..Planet DDS.Genoray Co., Ltd..Align Technology Inc.Explore More Reports:.The dental implants market:.The dental laboratory market:.The dental implants and prosthetics market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn