The Rocky Horror Show Nfts Embrace Monaco Art Scene With Captivating Fusion Exhibition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Vitrine Contemporain de Monaco will be hosting The Rocky Horror Show NFTs IRL art exhibition from Tuesday, October 17th 2023.

The micro-gallery, in the glamorous principality of Monaco, will be showcasing physical representations of nine The Rocky Horror Show NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Each of the unique artworks will depict a different iconic character from the cult show including Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Janet and Brad. The art has been designed exclusively for the exhibition as part of the ground-breaking musical's 50th anniversary celebrations. The Rocky Horror Show LVCDM Monaco Collection, in merging the physical and the virtual worlds, offers fans of The Rocky Horror Show a chance to own both a digital and real-life piece of the musical's legacy.



The physical artworks are 'unlockable' content, which means collectors can only obtain them by purchasing their identical digital counterpart on NFT marketplace OpenSea . The NFTs will have an inherent value as a scarce collectible, will act as a key to the physical art and provide an immutable certificate of ownership as they are on the blockchain. They can be resold independently of the physical pieces.

The collection can be viewed here: Each piece will be priced at 5 ETH (approximately €7450). Offers can be made ahead of the exhibition.

“The 'unlockable' feature of these nine NFTs make them extremely rare and offers collectors the opportunity to own something unique and original that has added real-world value,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain.“Monaco, with its vibrant art scene, is the perfect place to house such an innovative collection, which celebrates the whimsical world that The Rocky Horror Show encapsulates.”

La Vitrine Contemporaine de Monaco (1 avenue Henri Dunant, Monte-Carlo, Monaco) will exhibit the artworks until November 17th, 2023.

About The Rocky Horror Show NFTs

With 50 years of history, The Rocky Horror Show is a cultural icon and global phenomenon, which transcends generations, geography and sexual ideology. It is the pinnacle of freedom, fun, individuality, diversity and non-conformity; concepts that resonate well with the Web3 community. The whimsical world the show encapsulates continues to fascinate, captivate and titillate half a century after its debut; this fandom will evolve and flourish in the Web3 space.

The Rocky Horror Show NFTs – as part of a wider planned metaverse - have the potential to bring a new multimillion global Web2 cohort of Rocky Horror fans to the inclusive and thrilling playground that is Web3.



About Online Blockchain Plc

Online Blockchain PLC (LSE: OBC) is a UK-based incubator driving cutting-edge research and development in internet and information-based technologies for the next generation of customers. Established in 1996, OBC has remained at the forefront of the internet evolution, incubating successful online games and creating ADVFN, the leading global financial news platform for retail investors, listed on the London Stock Exchange. Led by a visionary team with over two decades of pioneering experience in technology, Online Blockchain focuses on technical innovation in the blockchain and AI space. The company's notable achievement includes the creation of Umbria Network, a widely acclaimed cross-chain bridge for digital assets.

Online Blockchain plc licence agreement (announced January 30th, 2023)

Online has entered into a worldwide licence with Interfishnet Limited, rights holders of The Rocky Horror Show intellectual property, to create and market a range of character NFTs.

Full announcement:



