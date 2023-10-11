Polyurethane Sealants (PU) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polyurethane Sealants (PU) Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The polyurethane sealants (PU) market is expected to reach $3.49 billion in 2027 with a 4.9% CAGR, per TBRC's "Polyurethane Sealants (PU) Global Market Report 2023."

The polyurethane sealants (PU) market grows due to demand in construction, automotive, and consumer goods. Asia-Pacific leads in polyurethane sealants (PU) market share . Major players: 3M, Arkema, Asian Paints, BASF, Dow, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Holcim, KCC.

Polyurethane Sealants (PU) Market Segments

.By Type: One-Component, Two-Component

.By Application: Glazing, Flooring And Joining, Concrete Joints, Submerged, Sanitary And Kitchen

.By End-User: Building And Construction, Automotive, General Industrial, Marine, Aerospace, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global polyurethane sealants (PU) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Polyurethane sealants are adhesive compounds based on polyurethane polymers that create flexible and durable seals, preventing the penetration of air, water, or other substances between surfaces. Polyurethane sealants are known for their excellent adhesion, elasticity, and resistance to weathering used for sealing, filling gaps, preventing water and air from getting into joints, absorbing the natural movements of building components and improving aesthetics.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Polyurethane Sealants (PU) Market Trends And Strategies

4. Polyurethane Sealants (PU) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Polyurethane Sealants (PU) Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

