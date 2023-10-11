Online Gambling & Betting Market To Witness Massive Growth By 2029 | Draftkings, Betfair, Betsson

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The latest study released on the Global Online Gambling & Betting Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2029. The Online Gambling & Betting market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. Key Players in This Report Include: 888 Holdings (Gibraltar), Bet365 (United Kingdom), Betfair (United Kingdom), Betsson (Malta), DraftKings (United States), Entain (United Kingdom), Flutter Entertainment (Ireland), GVC Holdings (Isle of Man), Kindred Group (Malta), Ladbrokes Coral Group (United Kingdom), MGM Resorts International (United States) According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Online Gambling & Betting market is expected to see a growth rate of 12.5% and may see market size of USD 152.7 Billion by 2029, currently pegged at USD 65.24 Billion. Definition: The "Online Gambling and Betting Market" refers to the segment of the global gambling and betting industry that involves wagering on various games and activities through internet-connected devices, such as computers, smartphones, and tablets. This market encompasses a wide range of online gambling and betting activities, including casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, lottery, and other forms of online gaming. Gambling and betting activities are conducted through websites, mobile apps, or software platforms provided by online gambling operators. The market offers a diverse array of games and activities, including slot machines, card games, roulette, virtual sports, and various betting options on real sports events. Online gambling and betting can be accessed by users worldwide, making it a global market with players from many countries participating. Major Highlights of the Online Gambling & Betting Market report released by HTF MI Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Breakdown by Type (Virtual Poker, Virtual Casinos, Sports Betting, Lotteries, Others) by End User (Desktop, Mobile, Other) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) Global Online Gambling & Betting market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years. Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions: The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.). North America (United States, Mexico & Canada). South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.). Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.). Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia). Objectives of the Report: -To carefully analyse and forecast the size of the Online Gambling & Betting market by value and volume. -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Online Gambling & Betting. -To showcase the development of the Online Gambling & Betting market in different parts of the world. -To analyse and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Online Gambling & Betting market, their prospects, and individual growth trends. -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Online Gambling & Betting. -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Online Gambling & Betting market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches. Market an enquiry before purchase @Major highlights from Table of Contents:Online Gambling & Betting Market Study Coverage:- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Online Gambling & Betting market, years considered, and research objectives. Key Points Covered in Online Gambling & Betting Market Report: - Online Gambling & Betting Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers - Online Gambling & Betting Market Competition by Manufacturers - Online Gambling & Betting Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2029) - Online Gambling & Betting Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2029) - Online Gambling & Betting Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Virtual Poker, Virtual Casinos, Sports Betting, Lotteries, Others} - Online Gambling & Betting Market Analysis by Application {Desktop, Mobile, Other} - Online Gambling & Betting Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Online Gambling & Betting Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing - Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis. Key questions answered: How feasible is Online Gambling & Betting market for long-term investment? What are influencing factors driving the demand for Online Gambling & Betting near future? What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Online Gambling & Betting market growth? What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are? 