Peregrine Falcon Sold for SAR250,000 at Saudi Falcons Club Auction Is the Most Expensive So Far

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The fourth night of the fourth Saudi Falcons Club Auction, hosted by the club at its headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, over a period of 45 days, witnessed the sale of the most expensive falcon, a peregrine falcon, known locally as a shaheen, from Al-Awiqila city, Northern Borders Region. The bidding for the falcon started at SAR60,000 and it was eventually sold for SAR250,000.Another shaheen from Al-Lith city, Makkah Region, was sold on the first night for SAR135,000. The following auction nights are expected to witness new record sales.The auction comes in response to the leadership's keenness to promote the heritage of falconry, and support falconers in the Kingdom and the region, as well as all falconry events of cultural and economic value.The proceeds from the auction will go toward supporting investment in falcons, promote further auctions, and organize the buying and selling process.The Saudi Falcons Club provides housing and transportation for falcon owners. The auction is streamed live on television channels and the club's social media accounts.

Abdulrhman Alaabsi

Saudi Falcon Club

