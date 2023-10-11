Global Semiconductor Laser Market Size To Reach USD 15.56 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Drivers:

Increasing use of fiber lasers is boosting revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market. A fiber laser is an optically pumped device used with semiconductor lasers, and it is widely employed in a number of industrial manufacturing techniques, such as metal cutting, marking, and welding of aircraft and automobile components. Technological innovations and significant improvement in infrastructure, along with research & development in this area, have contributed to rapid increase in use of fiber lasers. Increasing use of fiber lasers is the primary factor expected to drive revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Low power production is a primary issue inhibiting demand for semiconductor lasers in many devices. Low power production implies consumption of more internal current and hence, production of extreme heat, which leads to lower equipment longevity. Less reliability and higher load requirements are also related to inadequate power production. Semiconductor lasers are not suitable for many typical laser applications due to relatively low power generation, which in turn, is limiting their adoption and thus, hampering revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market.

Growth Projections:

The global semiconductor laser market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period, and revenue is expected to increase from USD 8.19 Billion in 2021 to USD 14.58 Billion in 2032. Increasing sale of smartphones is one of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the global semiconductor laser market. Enforcement of lockdowns across the globe led to shutting down of production plants, which resulted in supply chain interruptions. In addition, downturn in industrial operations has affected material processing markets, leading to decline in demand for semiconductor lasers. However, relaxations in lockdown restrictions are expected to provide better opportunities for players in the global market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Increasing sale of smartphones is boosting revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market. Sales of smartphones have increased significantly, due to the rising trend of e-commerce and increasing subscriptions in social media and other platforms. The use of Three Dimensional (3D) sensing and integration of Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED) technology in smartphones is increasing significantly, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the global semiconductor laser market during the forecast period. In addition, ongoing research & development of more effective semiconductor lasers is resulting in the creation of additional potential for the market.

Geographical Outlook:

Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share among other regional markets and register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing government investments and initiatives. In addition, rapid expansion of the communications industry in China, India, Japan, and South Korea is expected to boost semiconductor laser market revenue growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

