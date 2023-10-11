Squadtrip Earns People's Choice Award At 2023 Phocuswright/Wit Global Startup Pitch Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SquadTrip's CEO and co-founder, Darrien Watson, takes the stage at the 2023 Phocuswright/WebinTravel Global Startup Pitch in Singapore

The group travel platform contended with five leading global startups at the grand finale event in Singapore

- Darrien Watson, CEO and co-founder of SquadTripTULSA, OKLAHOMA , UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SquadTrip , an all-in-one booking, auto-billing, and marketing platform for group trips, was honored with the People's Choice Award at the 2023 Phocuswright/Web in Travel Global Startup Pitch competition. The event took place on October 4 in Singapore.The annual competition began in May, featuring over 120 startups categorized by region - Asia Pacific, Europe, Americas, Middle East/Africa – along with a Wild Card division. SquadTrip, alongside other winners from each of these five categories and the recipient of the Korean Travel Startup Pitch, presented during the final round of the competition at WiT Singapore ."Winning the People's Choice Award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our remarkable team. Competing alongside these innovative startups at the Web in Travel Conference was an invaluable experience that fuels our drive for excellence," said Darrien Watson, CEO of SquadTrip.The travel tech startup recently reached a significant milestone as one of the few Black-owned travel software companies to secure an investment deal exceeding $1 million. This investment will support the startup's mission to revolutionize the travel industry and reduce entry barriers for travel entrepreneurs seeking to establish or expand their group travel business.Founders Darrien Watson and Stevon Judd are Brooklyn natives and graduates from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. They began their entrepreneurial journey by creating an event ticketing platform for entrepreneurs, an achievement that led them to win eBay's Startup Cup Challenge in 2017. Together, they have facilitated $7 million in travel sales and 6,000 bookings.The SaaS platform helps users launch, manage, and grow their online travel business by providing a comprehensive suite of professional tools. These features enable travel organizers to create engaging itineraries, automate billing, establish payment plans, monitor revenue, maintain seamless communication with guests, and diversify and expand their revenue streams.About SquadTripSquadTrip empowers travel organizers to manage group trips like professionals, enabling them to boost sales and save valuable time. The platform provides comprehensive tools that make it easy to build a trip landing page, schedule auto-billing, and manage back-office operations. Founded in 2022, the all-in-one platform is ideal for group trip organizers, travel agents, and travel brands. Founders Darrien Watson and Stevon Judd are passionate about connecting people through travel experiences and events. To learn more, please visit .

