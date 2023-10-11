Codapet Expands Its Network Of Licensed Veterinarians In Denver For In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home

- Dr. Valerie ReynoldsDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet announced that it is expanding its reach into Denver, CO and surrounding cities. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.“Every family in the Denver area should have the opportunity to provide a peaceful passing at home to their beloved dog or cat.,” says Dr. Gary Hsia.“Giving your pet a pain-free transition in the familiarity of your home surrounded by loved ones is indeed a final gift of love. I experience our customers' gratitude on a daily basis when they are able to give their pet this final gift of love.”Dr. Gary Hsia along with Dr. Karen Whala and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion to increase both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians that provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."While no one can ever truly understand the bond that is shared between a family and their beloved pet, my empathy towards all animals and care for those who love them, has driven me to be a part of these most difficult times to help families find peace,” says Dr. Valerie Reynolds, who has been practicing for 2 years. Dr. Reynolds services Denver and surrounding cities including Aurora, Littleton, Arvada, Boulder, Englewood, Broomfield, Brighton, Golden, Commerce City, Westminster, Thornton, Wheat Ridge, and Everton.Dr. Valerie Reynolds is not just a veterinarian but also a passionate advocate for the special bond between families and their beloved pets. She shares her home with a delightful ensemble of furry and aquatic companions, including her older cat, Steve, who she rescued from New York, and Maine, a mixed-breed dog hailing from Houston. Dr. Reynolds' love for animals extends to her own species, as she embraces life with her cherished human companions.How In-Home Euthanasia (IHE) WorksPet owners can easily find a compassionate and licensed veterinarian focused on IHE on Codapet's website.Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The vet will explain the process and will proceed at a pace that is peaceful and comforting to you and your pet. The average unrushed visit takes between 45-60 minutes and pet parents are encouraged to remain with their pet and comfort them during the entire visit and process.For those who need support with aftercare, after their pet has peacefully passed, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Familiar and Comfortable Environment: One of the primary advantages of in-home euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce anxiety and fear, providing a sense of security and peace. This can be particularly beneficial for pets who may be stressed or anxious when visiting a veterinary clinic.2. Control Over the Process: In-home euthanasia provides pet owners with a greater sense of control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and atmosphere in which their pet's life will end. This control can help alleviate feelings of helplessness and allow owners to feel more empowered during a challenging and emotional time.3. Reduced Stress and Anxiety: For many pets, visiting a veterinary clinic can be a source of stress and anxiety. The unfamiliar smells, sounds, and sights can cause fear and discomfort, making the euthanasia process more challenging for both the animal and their owner. In-home euthanasia eliminates these stressors, allowing pets to be in a calm and relaxed state during their last moments.4. Personalized Care: In-home euthanasia allows for personalized care tailored to the specific needs of each pet and their family. Veterinarians who provide this service often take the time to understand the unique circumstances surrounding the decision, offering guidance, empathy, and compassion throughout the process. This personalized approach ensures that both the pet's physical comfort and emotional well-being are prioritized.5. More Time for Goodbyes: In a veterinary clinic setting, there may be time constraints due to the need to accommodate other appointments. In-home euthanasia allows for more flexibility, ensuring that there is ample time for owners to say their final goodbyes and spend quality time with their pets before and after the procedure. This additional time can be invaluable in the grieving process and can help facilitate closure.6. Minimized Travel Discomfort: For pets who are experiencing pain or discomfort, traveling to a veterinary clinic can exacerbate their condition. In-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, reducing any potential discomfort or stress associated with traveling. This is particularly beneficial for pets with mobility issues or those in advanced stages of illness.7. Privacy and Dignity: In-home euthanasia allows pets to pass away peacefully in the presence of their loved ones, maintaining their dignity until the very end. The privacy of home euthanasia ensures that the process remains intimate and personal, allowing owners to grieve without feeling rushed or exposed.8. Enhanced Emotional Support: In-home euthanasia provides an opportunity for pet owners to say goodbye to their beloved companions in a private and intimate setting. Being able to surround themselves with familiar surroundings and loved ones can offer emotional support during this difficult time. Additionally, having control over the environment allows owners to create a peaceful atmosphere that promotes healing and closure.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $329 in Denver, CO. Aftercare begins at $99 but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services across 24 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit

Bethany Hsia

CodaPet

+1 833-263-2738

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

CodaPet: A Peaceful Passing At Home