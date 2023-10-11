Heel That Pain Launches Full Length Heel Seats In New Inclusive Sizes Up To Men's 17

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Full Length Heel Seats with selling points

Full Length Heel Seats isolated on grey background

HeelThatPain logo

Heel That Pain announces the launch of new Full Length Heel Seats, serving customers from size Women's 12.5 - 18 and Men's 11.5 - 17.

- Jason SchultzYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Heel That Pain, an industry leader in foot health solutions, announces the release of their much-anticipated Full Length Heel Seats in sizes 2XL and 3XL. With most major brands not serving sizes larger than Men's 15, these orthotic inserts come as a refreshing answer to people with larger shoe sizes struggling to find medically informed foot support.Designed with patented and clinically-proven Fascia Bar Technology, the Full Length Heel Seats provide gentle acupressure and realign the plantar fascia ligament. With a staggering success rate, these inserts have reduced heel pain in approximately 9 out of 10 users.These new size expansions fill a significant gap in the market. Size 2XL fits Men's 111⁄2 - 13 and Women's 121⁄2 - 14, and the 3XL size caters to Women's 14.5 - 18 and Men's: 13.5 - 17. A much-needed step towards better size-inclusivity, Heel That Pain is proud to be at the forefront. Most top brands don't cater to these sizes, leaving people with larger feet without proper foot support options.“These inserts are long overdue if you ask me,” says CEO Jason Schultz.“Our company strives to be inclusive and accessible to everyone. We are proud to lead the way in high-quality orthotics for folks with larger feet and hope our competition takes notes.”The inspiration behind the development of these sizes stems from the company's core value of size inclusivity and its dedication to addressing customer feedback.Full Length Heel Seats size 2XL and 3XL are available online for $39.95 .

Annie Singer

Heel That Pain

+1 877-215-3200

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube