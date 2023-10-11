Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Size, Share, Forecast, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company provides a comprehensive analysis of the angina pectoris drugs market. According to TBRC's forecast, the angina pectoris drugs market is expected to reach $14.50 billion by 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth of the angina pectoris drugs market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic angina pectoris, with North America expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the angina pectoris drugs market include Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca Plc, Amgen Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., and Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Emerging Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Trend

An emerging trend in the angina pectoris drugs market is product innovation. Major companies operating in this market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position. The market is segmented as follows:

Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Segments

.By Drugs: Nitrates, Antiplatelet Agents, Beta-adrenergic Blocking Agents, Calcium Channel Blockers, Anti-ischemic Agents, Statins, Antihypertensive Agents, Other Drugs

.By Indication: Stable Angina, Unstable Angina, Prinzmetal's Angina

.By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Transdermal, Other Route Of Administrations

.By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Angina pectoris drugs are medications used to treat angina pectoris, a medical condition that causes chest pain or discomfort when a portion of the heart does not receive enough blood and oxygen. These drugs are aimed at alleviating chest pain or discomfort due to coronary heart disease.

Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Angina Pectoris Drugs Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The angina pectoris drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

