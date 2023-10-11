Forward Edge-AI Selected As A Winner Of The US Army's Xtechsbir Autonomy Competition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Forward Edge-AI offers assured Command and Control of robotics to dominate any environment, anytime, anywhere

- Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Forward Edge-AI has been selected as a winner of the US Army's xTechSBIR Autonomy competition. xTechSBIR Autonomy, is the U.S. Army's first autonomy-focused competition. The competition seeks to help develop and demonstrate working solutions from small businesses with world-class technologies capable of equipping key Soldier needs.

The competition targets solutions that support Robotic Autonomous System (RAS) research including remote command, 360-degree situational awareness, target detection, and identification and sensor functionality.

Winners received a cash prize and are eligible to submit a Phase I SBIR proposal.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI completed the comprehensive TruSight best practices third-party assessment service created by leading industry participants for the collective benefit of all financial institutions, their suppliers, partners, and other third parties. Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Eric Adolphe

Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

