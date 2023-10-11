Stocks In Play

10/11/2023 - 9:54 AM EST - Quarterhill Inc. : Announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Electronic Transaction Consultants, has launched its new toll collection system with the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority on State Highway 71 in Austin, Texas. Quarterhill Inc. shares T.QTRH are trading unchanged at $1.42.

