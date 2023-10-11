(MENAFN- Baystreet) Humana Swoons on Naming new President

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) saw its shares point downward on naming health care industry veteran Jim Rechtin as President and Chief Operating Officer of Humana Inc., effective January 8, 2024, as part of a long-planned CEO transition. He will report to Bruce Broussard, CEO, until the latter half of 2024 at which time Broussard will step down and Rechtin will assume the CEO role.

Broussard joined Humana in 2011 and assumed the role of CEO in 2013. Over the last decade, he has led the company's transformation from a health insurer to the broader health care company that it is today by integrating health insurance with health care delivery. Rechtin will lead Humana into its next chapter as part of a multi-year succession plan, with Broussard to remain as a strategic advisor to the company into 2025.

Rechtin joins Humana from Envision Healthcare where he serves as President and CEO. He has more than 22 years of health care experience with a focus on the delivery of value-based care in various medical group settings, including a deep understanding of Medicare Advantage. Before joining Envision, Rechtin served as President of OptumCare, part of UnitedHealth Group.

HUM shares lost $5.84, or 1.2%, Wednesday to $494.56.

