(MENAFN- Baystreet) Osprey Makes Strides in Sustainability Efforts

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) shares gained on new developments with its Osprey brand.

Osprey began its journey towards sustainability 50 years ago with the creation of its first pack. Tandem with its pursuit for creating top-quality carry solutions, Osprey is advancing its holistic sustainability efforts with its 12 core technical product families carrying prestigious certified bluesign® Product designations by next spring. Osprey is also introducing its first packs featuring main body fabrics made from third party verified 100% ocean-based or ocean bound plastics - the new DayliteTM Earth and updatedTalon EarthTM.

“As a whole,” reads Wednesday morning's news release,“Osprey's approach to sustainability draws on each element of the brand's guiding values: innovation, integrity, quality, respect, stewardship and community. They are the 'why' behind Osprey's efforts. In 2018, to help answer the 'how,' Osprey introduced its three pillars of sustainability: materials, chemistry and social responsibility. Each continues to guide Osprey's mission to become a more conscientious and progressive outdoor hardgoods brand now and ever-forward.”

By next spring, Osprey claims it will have nearly reached all of its Phase 1 sustainability goals, having accomplished the following: 98% of textile products will have 100% recycled content in main body fabric; 96% of textile products will have bluesign® approved main body fabric; 100% of DWR coated textile products will have treatments made without PFAS.

The parent company, Helen of Troy saw its shares acquire 39 cents to $112.05.

