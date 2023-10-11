UK Announces USD 123 Mln In Fresh Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The British Ministry of Defense on Wednesday announced a new package of military support for Ukraine, worth more than آ£100 million (USD 123 million).

The fresh package will help Ukraine's armed forces clear minefields, maintain its vehicles, and shore up defensive fortifications to protect critical national infrastructure, the ministry said in a press release.

This latest package will also provide crucial equipment to help Ukrainian soldiers cross minefields, bridging capabilities to assist with river and trench crossings, and heavy duty plant vehicles to destroy Russian non-explosive obstacles and help build defensive positions to protect Ukraine's critical national infrastructure, it added.

Ukraine is now the most mined country on earth, which has provided the biggest obstacle in the path of Ukraine's counter-offensive this year and mine clearing capabilities will be essential to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in pushing forward, it said. (end)

