Kuwaiti Deputy PM Heads To Riyadh On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation headed on Wednesday to Saudi Arabia on an official visit. Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was seen off at the airport by Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khaled Al-Saud, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lieutenant General Anwar Al-Barjas and other senior security officials. (end) nof

