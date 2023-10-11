Conference 'Carpet As A Symbol Of The Turkic World' Kicks Off In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
An international conference "Carpet as a Symbol of the Turkic
World" has kicked off in Baku.
The event is jointly organized by the Culture Ministry, the
International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) and the
National Carpet Museum on the sidelines of the 2nd Meeting of
Museums of the Turkic World, Azernews reports.
In her speech, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stressed
the importance of the conference in terms of preserving the
cultural heritage of the Turkic World.
General Coordinator of the TURKSOY Union of Museums Javid
Movsumlu said that holding the event in 2023, the year marking the
30th anniversary of TURKSOY is of great significance. He noted that
the two-day conference in Baku the follow-up event would be held in
the city of Shusha.
Over 30 experts from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Kazakhstan,
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Gagauz Yeri (Moldova) are
expected to make presentations at the conference.
Moreover, National Carpet Museum invites art lovers to enjoy a
unique exhibition themed "The Beauty of Patterns Motifs" on October
12-18.
The exhibition is organized within the 2nd Meeting of Museums of
the Turkic World on the theme "Carpet as a Symbol of the Turkic
World".
More than 40 exhibits from the ethnographic collection of the
Kazakhstan Central State Museum will be on display as part of the
project.
