Film About Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev To Be Premiered

A film "The Patron" about the life of Azerbaijani philanthropist
and oil magnate Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev will be screened next
year.
Executive Director of the Baku Media Center Orman Aliyev made
this remark at the summit held within the 3rd Korkut Ata Turkic
World Film Festival, Azernews reports. The series
will consist of eight one-hour episodes.
Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev invested in many important projects
such as the first textile factory and fisheries. He sponsored the
first Azerbaijan National Theater (1883), the first Muslim School
for Girls (1896), the first Technical School (1911) and covered all
the expenses for the construction of what would later become the
Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater.
He also helped to solve the water crisis in the city by helping
to finance the Shollar water pipeline (1916).
In his speech, Orman Aliyev also noted that the shooting of the
film "Hadrut, You are Free" has been already completed. The film
will be presented to the audience next month.
Note that Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival is co-organized
by the Culture Ministry, Heydar Aliyev Center, the International
Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the State Film Agency and
Baku Media Center in connection with the proclamation of
Azerbaijan's Shusha city the 2023 Cultural Capital of the Turkic
World.
The film festival has been organized since 2021. The festival's
first edition took place in Istanbul, Turkiye. The film festival
was organized for the second time in the city of Bursa.
Azerbaijan is hosting the third Korkut Ata Turkic World Film
Festival.
The festival's program includes 32 feature, documentary and
animated films produced by Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Uzbekistan,
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, Gagauzia (Moldova),
Tatarstan, Sakha-Yakutia, Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, Chuvashia,
Karachay-Cherkessia, Tuva and Bashkortostan ( Russian
Federation).