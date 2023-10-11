Armenia Not Give Up Political Manipulation & Distorted Interpretation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A number of allegations against Azerbaijan made by Nikol
Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia during his interview with
Public TV dated October 10, makes clear that Armenia did not give
up political manipulations and distorted interpretation, the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Azernews reports.
"We would like to remind Armenia, which presented the reason for
Azerbaijan's refusal to participate in the European Political
Community in Granada as Azerbaijan's hindrance to peace in every
possible way, of facts of Armenia's avoidance from participation in
various platforms without any reason since December of last year.
In contrast to Armenia, Azerbaijan is the main initiator of the
peace principles, peace treaty, opening of communications, and
demarcation that Armenia has not given any feedback for a long
time, and always respects the efforts of each and every mediator in
all platforms is well-known to all.
Azerbaijan which has repeatedly stated that clearance of
remnants of the Armenian armed forces and the puppet regime created
by Armenia from the territory of our country on September 20 has
created great opportunities for peace in the region, also expects
Armenia's refraining from territorial claims and interference
against our country and other neighbors.
At the same time, while referring to the principles of
independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability
of borders, non-use of force, and non-threat of force in the
document signed at the Granada meeting, Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan forgets that his country has violated these principles
for more than 30 years, including 5 years of his term, as well as
before the 44-day Patriotic War and the post-conflict stage are no
longer secret for anyone. Notwithstanding Armenia, Azerbaijan has
never distorted these principles.
With its unconstructive position, Armenia, which has not
fulfilled its obligations within the Trilateral Statement in
organizing the unhindered movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo
in both directions, guaranteeing security in this direction, as
well as ensuring the construction of new transport communications
connecting the western regions of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic will be remembered for his self-isolation
policy, is inevitable.
The agreement on the construction of a road and railway, which
will connect Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, once again
shows that, unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan is constantly making a
positive contribution to the development of transport corridors in
the region using alternative routes.
While there is no practice of measuring respect for territorial
integrity and delimitation by square kilometer or determining it on
the basis of an unapproved map from both sides, the Prime Minister
of Armenia's reference to these issues is surprising. A number of
maps of our region were prepared in the time of the USSR, as well
as not all of these maps were based on legal documents authorizing
the maps. Coming to the 1975 map referred to by Armenia, we would
like to note once again that such a map does not exist, a number of
maps were made at different times in 1973-1986.
In general, in accordance with the practice, the delimitation
process is carried out not only on the basis of maps but at the
same time, in order for these maps to be a reference source, these
maps must be based on international legal documents, including
those approved in one way or another by both countries. While
Armenia has not yet delimited its borders with any of its neighbors
due to its territorial claims, Armenia's claim that the
delimitation must be on the basis of only one map, does not make
sense.
In order to justify Armenia's keeping 8 villages of Azerbaijan
under occupation, claiming that Azerbaijan allegedly occupied the
territories of some Armenian villages is completely false. In
violation of all norms and principles of international law, as well
as in violation of international humanitarian law, Armenia occupied
8 villages of Azerbaijan and committed mass massacres against the
population there.
While historical opportunities emerged for the normalization of
relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the signing of a peace
treaty, and the transformation of the South Caucasus region into a
place of peace and cooperation, the fact that the Prime Minister of
Armenia once again put forward conditions in the peace process
demonstrates that this country does not learn from history," the
statement said.
MENAFN11102023000195011045ID1107226102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.