Azerbaijani Top Diplomat Embarks On Visit To Bishkek


10/11/2023 10:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 11, the delegation led by the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic, to attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that within the framework of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will attend and speak at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS, as well as hold bilateral meetings with the officials of other states participating in the meeting.

