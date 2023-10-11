Azerbaijani Top Diplomat Embarks On Visit To Bishkek

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 11, the delegation led by the Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Bishkek, the capital of the
Kyrgyz Republic, to attend the meeting of the Council of Foreign
Ministers of the CIS.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that within the framework
of the visit, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will attend and speak at the
meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS, as well as
hold bilateral meetings with the officials of other states
participating in the meeting.
MENAFN11102023000195011045ID1107226101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.