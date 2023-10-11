Norway To Allocate Additional $18.5M For Mine Clearance Activities In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Government of Norway will allocate an additional NOK 200 million (about $18.5 million) in funding earmarked for clearance of mines and other explosives in Ukraine.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the Norwegian Government, Ukrinform reports.

“Clearing mines saves lives and protects civilians, especially children. Mine clearance is also essential to be able to provide other types of emergency assistance and rebuild infrastructure. Preventing further loss of life also helps to strengthen Ukraine's ability to withstand Russia's aggression. The Norwegian Government has therefore decided to provide an additional NOK 200 million in funding earmarked for clearance of mines and other explosives in Ukraine,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt.

Two men were exploded and killed in field in Kharkiv region

The statement says that approximately 30 % of Ukraine's land area is now littered with mines and unexploded ordnance. Demining is vital to enable Ukrainian farmers to cultivate their crops.

“Russia's military aggression on Ukrainian territory is affecting more than just Ukraine. It is threatening food security across the entire world,” said Ms Huitfeldt.

Norway has provided NOK 164 million for mine clearance activities since Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022. The Norwegian Government has now decided to increase its funding for humanitarian mine clearance activities significantly.

The funds will be allocated through established mine clearance organisations including Norwegian People's Aid, the HALO Trust and the UN system. The funds are being allocated under the Nansen Support Programme for Ukraine.

Norway reminds that it has now provided more than NOK 4.5 billion in humanitarian support to Ukraine and the refugee response in neighbouring countries.

Photo: Oleksandr Pavliuk